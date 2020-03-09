Self-Publishing Seminar for Authors Scheduled





Contact: Jay Gilbert, 772-486-3871, JayGilbert1213@gmail.com Jupiter, FL, March 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “How to Self-Publish Your Book” will be the next author’s seminar sponsored by the SeaQuill Writers Co-op scheduled for 2 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday, March 25 at the Mallory Creek of Abacoa Clubhouse, 1221 Jeaga Dr. in Jupiter. John Prince, Creative Director and partner at Hallard Press, will share the process of formatting, cover creation and uploading your book to online printing and distribution platforms such as KDP-Amazon, IngramSpark and others.Admission is free and seating is limited. For reservations email JayGilbert1213@gmail.com “There are authors in the Jupiter-West Palm Beach area who want to publish, but may be somewhat intimidated by the self-publishing process,” says Jay Gilbert who is on the board of the SeaQuill Writers Co-op. “John Prince will explain the self-publishing process step-by-step with handouts, and there will be plenty of time for questions.”“How to Self-Publish Your Book is geared to authors/writers who have a book ready for publication, are currently writing a book, or who plan to write a book in the future,” Gilbert said.SeaQuill Writers Co-op is a group for emerging and established authors and writers. Their mission is to free up time and resources so writers can do more writing. https://www.seaquillwriters.com/ . A complete resource for authors, Hallard Press helps edit, publish and promote books for Florida writers. www.HallardPress.com Contact: Jay Gilbert, 772-486-3871, JayGilbert1213@gmail.com