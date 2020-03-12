AGIF Partners with NP.C: 100+ Courses for All Nonprofit Levels

The Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation has partnered with Nonprofit.Courses to provide over 120 trainings for all levels of nonprofit development -- startups, intermediates and retention-focused – and in fields of Funding, Management, Marketing, Strategic Planning, and Personal Development. Many courses are at no charge while others are accessed through AGIF's modest membership fees.





“The AGiF’s primary goal is to build the capacity of our nonprofit members to strengthen and expand their impact nationally or globally,” says AGIF president Philip B. Auerbach. “Our alliance with Nonprofit.Courses brings to our members the most popular trainings, online and onsite, of Nonprofit.Courses’ extensive library. And this is part of our commitment to provide solutions for nonprofit success.”



Matt Hugg, President of Nonprofit.Courses, adds, “I’m excited about the partnership between Nonprofit.Courses and AGIF. From the start, we saw a confluence of our objectives: to foster professional growth of staff, boards and volunteers, leading to stronger nonprofits. I’m looking forward to nonprofits of all types to take advantage of these convenient, online learning opportunities.”



