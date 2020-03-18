Hempton Farms Offers Their Smokable Hemp Flower in Long-Preserving Nitrogen Cans

Press Releases Hempton Farms Press Release Share Blog

At Hempton Farms, we hold true to our commitment to integrity, consistency and proven American farming practices. It is with dedication to our Hempton family of farmers, partners, manufacturers, and brands that we strive to be facilitators of the highest and most consistent quality results in hemp-based agribusiness. Chicago, IL, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hempton Farms is now offering their popular high-quality, American grown, smokable hemp flower in nitrogen can packaging. Long used in the preservation of edible items such as popular snack foods, nitrogen gas has been a staple of the food and beverage industry to preserve freshness, facilitate product integrity and elongate the life of whatever may be inside – for 18 months or more.The four Hempton Farms strains available are: “Suver Haze,” “Purple Haze,” “Auto Pilot” and the ever-popular “Trophy Wife.” With impressive cannabinoid profiles, all strains in the Hempton Farms family of products are available in whole flower, portable loose grind, pre-rolls and extracted for CBD.“There are several advantages to nitrogen canned packaging,” explains Cory Henke, Vice President of Business Development and Branding for Hempton Farms. “In the sealing process, the use of nitrogen displaces the oxygen from the container before we seal it. Since oxygen is often a major player in spoilage, by removing that oxygen, the length of time that can pass before open is much longer, keeping the original farm quality note coming through, whenever they decide to break the seal.”Another positive to this type of containment is that it helps the smokable hemp flower withstand the journey to wherever it must go. The infusion of the air before sealing creates a pressurized environment which prevents package collapse and cushions the product inside. This same non-reactive, non-toxic gas is what keeps your favorite potato chips intact until you open the bag.Recyclable and portable, with Hempton Farms Select, Hempton is able to offer a premium hemp product with confidence for retailers, distributors brands and their consumers.At Hempton Farms, we hold true to our commitment to integrity, consistency and proven American farming practices. It is with dedication to our Hempton family of farmers, partners, manufacturers, and brands that we strive to be facilitators of the highest and most consistent quality results in hemp-based agribusiness. Contact Information Hempton Farms

Stephanie Johnson

214-717-3963



www.hemptonfarms.com

