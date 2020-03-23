BEQUANT to Provide Distribution and Commentary on Select Blockchain Research Institute Reports

Press Releases BEQUANT Press Release Share Blog

After a period of at least six months, during which the research is exclusively available to BRI members, BRI research is made available to the public under a restricted creative commons license.



This initiative will provide an inside look into various industries that are currently working with or exploring digital assets and blockchain. Readers will be able to get updates on the current situation, read past BRI reports to get a bird’s eye view of the digital asset space.



BEQUANT has recently launched two new business units. BEQUANT Prime Brokerage that provides collateral management, custody, manages relationships with digital asset exchanges and offers loans aimed to facilitate portfolio margining approach. BEQUANT Prime Solutions offers a powerful digital asset technology suite, including trading terminals, cross-border compliance and matching engines paired with deep liquidity and tokenization platform.



“We are happy to be cooperating with leaders in the digital asset space and offering our clients highly acclaimed reports prepared by the Blockchain Research Institute with our own additional, bespoke analysis,” commented BEQUANT CEO George Zarya.



Blockchain Research Institute: The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is an independent, global think-tank, co-founded by Don and Alex Tapscott. It brings together the world’s top global researchers to undertake ground-breaking research on the implications and applications of blockchain technology on business, government, and society.



