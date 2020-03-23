PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cathy N. Robertson Achieves Certification in National Real Estate Network


Winston-Salem, NC, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cathy N. Robertson of T.E. Johnson & Sons has been awarded the At Home with Diversity® certification from the National Association of REALTORS®.

Robertson joins 20,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an 8 hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing and business planning development. The program is designed to meet the nation's fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR's members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities for the growing number of culturally diverse buyers and sellers in the housing market who identify with groups entailing race, ethnicity, religion, gender, handicaps, familial status, or national origin.

Today, more than one third of Americans are minorities. By 2050, minorities will be the majority. Real estate professionals like Robertson who adapt to increasing cultural diversity in the market and wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients gain a competitive edge and expand opportunities. At Home with Diversity® certification allows REALTORS® to not only apply the multi-faceted skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices, but conveys to clients they’re dynamic real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.

For more information on the At Home with Diversity® certification, visit www.nar.realtor/ahwd.

Cathy Robertson can be reached at T.E. Johnson & Sons at 336-722-6133 or cathyr@tejrentals.com.
Contact Information
T.E. Johnson & Sons
Cathy Robertson
336-722-6133
Contact
tejrentals.com
leasing@tejrentals.com

