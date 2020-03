Complimentary Steam Sanitize of Vehicles to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19; Complimentary Concierge Pick Up and Drop Off, Public Service by Provided by Sands Chevrolet

https://impactemail.net/html/sand_adp/covid/20200318.html Phoenix, AZ, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sands Chevrolet is a family owned dealership and has been in the valley since 1934. Sands feels compelled to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transfer by offering complimentary high temperature steam sanitization. Due to current restrictions customer vehicles are being picked up and delivered at no charge. The goal is to help our citizens ensure their vehicle is clean and keep our employees working. Sands also offers a complimentary multi-point vehicle inspection to confirm the overall vehicle state of health. This is being performed as a public service and there is no obligation to purchase anything. Vehicles are picked up throughout the entire Phoenix metropolitan area and the service is performed at both Sands locations (Glendale & Surprise). Please contact Derek Haddad at (602) 317-5278.For additional information, visithttps://impactemail.net/html/sand_adp/covid/20200318.html