Independent Contractors Demand Coronavirus Relief for Their Families and Animals; 57 Million in the U.S. Representing More Than a Third of the Working Population

The self-employed feel powerless; with no hope of a substantial amount of financial aid and the ability to work has been stripped from them. They all need to take care of their family and loved ones in this disheartening period of change. Animal Trust Planning is the solution to check the box for your animals, to give you peace of mind that at least you know your animals will have uninterrupted care if something were to happen to you and you were no longer able to care for them. Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Realtors, fitness instructors, hair stylists and child care in-home workers have been asked to close their doors and to not have any face to face contact with their clients; until further notice which could be weeks or months. This self-employed working population of Americans represent more than a third of the working population and drives $1 trillion in income. Being an entrepreneur or self-employed in this historical time in U.S. history feels hopeless.First, everyone had to race to the grocery store to have their cupboards stocked with canned foods, water and the essentials. Then customers at bank branches were lining up to cash out their accounts - sometimes tens of thousands of dollars at a time. Then pet owners became dishearten when they visited multiple stores to find the animal food aisles were empty.The at-risk age of Americans being infected by the coronavirus is getting lower and lower as the weeks go on and new cases are confirmed. The best solution to protecting your animals is to design an Animal Trust Plan. While staying home in the next few weeks responsible pet owners can add this to your "to-do" list to make sure it is your decision where your animal is placed and to allocate predetermined funds to be used to care for your animal when you are no longer able to care for them.The self-employed feel powerless; with no hope of a substantial amount of financial aid and the ability to work has been stripped from them. They all need to take care of their family and loved ones in this disheartening period of change. Animal Trust Planning is the solution to check the box for your animals, to give you peace of mind that at least you know your animals will have uninterrupted care if something were to happen to you and you were no longer able to care for them.