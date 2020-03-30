PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Accredited Drug Testing Offers COVID-19 Instant Tests


Orlando, FL, March 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Accredited Drug Testing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of drug, alcohol and DNA testing, has announced that it is offering a coronavirus (COVID -19) instant test kit for professional use only.

The COVID-19 "Coronavirus" IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kit provides results in 2-5 minutes and is available to the U.S. Market in accordance with the FDA Public Health Emergency Declaration issued on March 16, 2020. The COVID-19 rapid test is conducted by a small finger prick blood sample, which is then combined with a solution and initial screening results appear within approximately 3 minutes.

While the coronavirus instant test kit has not been reviewed by the FDA and results from antibodies testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection, this instant test is being used worldwide.

Accredited Drug Testing is currently taking orders for this COVID-19 instant test from authorized parties who comply with the FDA Public Health Emergency Declaration. The tests are not offered for “home use” and each test must be administered by a healthcare/medical professional including doctors, physician assistants, nurses, medical assistants and phlebotomists.

Accredited Drug Testing is committed to identifying and reducing the number of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and promoting social distancing and a healthy U.S. workforce and communities.

For more information on the COVID-19 instant test offered by Accredited Drug Testing, please visit https://accrediteddrugtesting.com/covid-19-instant-testing or call 800-221-4291.

With over 20,000 affiliated collection sites throughout the US, including the Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics network, Accredited Drug Testing is a nationwide drug, alcohol and DNA testing company for employers and individuals needing a test including DOT and NON-DOT drug testing. Other services include drug free workplace programs, background checks, DOT consortium enrollment and DOT physicals. "When you need a test, Choose the Best."
