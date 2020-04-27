Axiom Medical Releases “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses” White Paper





The coronavirus pandemic has revealed a critical vulnerability in organizations across the nation. Businesses simply lack the capacity to manage mass sick leaves, infectious disease mitigation, and, perhaps most importantly, a safe return to work process. However, the real story lies in what we can do to fix it.



In this white paper, you’ll discover best practice recommendations and implementation strategies for:



- Measuring risk

- Modifying infection control standards to include transferability of health care’s approach, future state of OSHA involvement, and ancillary policies and procedures to support sick pay, remote work, etc.

- Safe return to work with utilization of certification to work



HR, Legal and Risk teams are well positioned to champion a novel approach designed to ensure the risk of workforce destruction is materially mitigated. Now is the time to create a structure that will provide lasting protection in the face of future epidemics, pandemics, localized illness or individual illness in workforces across the country.



The publication is authored by Chuck Kable, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer for Axiom Medical. Chuck is a 20-year attorney with over 10 years of experience serving as an executive leader over high performing Legal, HR, Talent Acquisition, and Compliance teams for private-equity backed businesses. Chuck is a pragmatic executive focused on enabling business growth. Prior to joining Axiom, Chuck was Chief Legal Officer for Emerus Holdings, Inc., the nation’s first and largest operator of micro-hospitals, where he led the legal, HR, and compliance teams. Chuck has an undergraduate degree in economics from Michigan State University, and a law degree from Western Michigan University. He is licensed in Michigan and Texas.



You may download a free copy of “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses” through the following URL:



About Axiom Medical

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at The Woodlands, TX, April 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “ The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses .”The coronavirus pandemic has revealed a critical vulnerability in organizations across the nation. Businesses simply lack the capacity to manage mass sick leaves, infectious disease mitigation, and, perhaps most importantly, a safe return to work process. However, the real story lies in what we can do to fix it.In this white paper, you’ll discover best practice recommendations and implementation strategies for:- Measuring risk- Modifying infection control standards to include transferability of health care’s approach, future state of OSHA involvement, and ancillary policies and procedures to support sick pay, remote work, etc.- Safe return to work with utilization of certification to workHR, Legal and Risk teams are well positioned to champion a novel approach designed to ensure the risk of workforce destruction is materially mitigated. Now is the time to create a structure that will provide lasting protection in the face of future epidemics, pandemics, localized illness or individual illness in workforces across the country.The publication is authored by Chuck Kable, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer for Axiom Medical. Chuck is a 20-year attorney with over 10 years of experience serving as an executive leader over high performing Legal, HR, Talent Acquisition, and Compliance teams for private-equity backed businesses. Chuck is a pragmatic executive focused on enabling business growth. Prior to joining Axiom, Chuck was Chief Legal Officer for Emerus Holdings, Inc., the nation’s first and largest operator of micro-hospitals, where he led the legal, HR, and compliance teams. Chuck has an undergraduate degree in economics from Michigan State University, and a law degree from Western Michigan University. He is licensed in Michigan and Texas.You may download a free copy of “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses” through the following URL: https://www.axiomllc.com/the-world-after-covid-19 About Axiom MedicalFounded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.axiomllc.com