Talos Engineered Products Protecting and Appreciating Their Workforce

At Talos, the employee and their family are considered to be Talos' most important asset. Supporting this belief is the above mentioned Talos announcement that they are giving $200 per week to each employee who is working in the facility during these difficult times. Talos is excited to help their team, and their team member's family during the COVID-19 challenges. Lewisburg, TN, April 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Talos Engineered Products announced today they have increased COVID-19 countermeasures and giving an additional $200 a week to their manufacturing team out of appreciation during these difficult times. Talos Engineered Products is a unique company who's purpose is to show businesses how they can improve lives and love others. As a result, Talos is taking the lead and implementing the following countermeasures. Talos will temperature test every employee and visitor to their facility. Anyone exceeding the threshold of 99.5 will not be allowed into the Talos site. The Talos Leadership Team has already instituted a dedicated sanitizing service, eliminated non-essential supplier/vendor visits, established social distancing protocols, and has moved most office personnel to a work from home status.At Talos, the employee and their family are considered to be Talos' most important asset. Supporting this belief is the above mentioned Talos announcement that they are giving $200 per week to each employee who is working in the facility during these difficult times. Talos is excited to help their team, and their team member's family during the COVID-19 challenges.