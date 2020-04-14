Lanner’s V6S Becomes First Milestone XProtect Verified 10x PoE Bus NVR with Certified LTE Connectivity

V6S becomes yet another Lanner Vehicle PC platform verified by Milestone for in-vehicle video surveillance deployment in mass transit buses and specialty vehicles. Like the 4 channel V3S, V6S is also compatible with Lanner’s PGN series LTE connectivity modules PGN-300 and PGN-600, making the V6S another one of Lanner’s application ready solutions with pre-validated VMS and network ready private / public LTE connectivity.





Intelligent onboard systems and software offer great operational benefits not only for the public transportation authorities but also for corporate and commercial fleets, specialty vehicles and first responders alike. With the wireless communication and edge computing hardware capabilities evolving constantly, it has become possible to consolidate in-vehicle workloads and applications on a single open-architecture hardware platform that can integrate and manage all onboard systems and devices. Lanner’s V6S offers powerful CPU performance, rich I/O and connectivity features making it a great platform for deploying intelligent bus applications including IP Video Surveillance, Digital Signage, Onboard WiFi, Fleet Management, Passenger Counting, Fare Collection, Vehicle Diagnostics, Driving Behavior and Driver Fatigue Detection.



“We are very excited about getting V6S verified on Milestone XProtect software. It is our flagship appliance today for onboard video surveillance and fleet management. System integrators and OEM’s building their solutions with Milestone software can leverage this jointly verified solution to reduce their time-to-market and offer a reliable and scalable onboard system for their customers,” said Attilio Belenchia, Segment Leader - Intelligent Transportation Solutions Business Unit at Lanner Electronics.



V6S offers 1 x GbE RJ45 ports plus 10 x RJ-45 PoE ports for IP camera connection, and two removable 2.5” HDD/SSD drive bays for the storage of recorded footages. For wireless connectivity, V6S is internally built with 1 x full-sized Mini-PCIe with dual SIM card reader, 1 x half-sized Mini-PCIe, and 1 x external Mini-PCIe 3.0 with dual SIM card readers, which allows 4G/LTE module to be removable externally. V6S is also compatible with Lanner’s PGN series pre-certified LTE modules PGN-300 and PGN-600 for uninterrupted connectivity on AT&T, Verizon, CBRS and FirstNet networks.



About Lanner:



Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. The company is also a pioneer in white box solutions for 5G edge computing and virtualization. Lanner has over 1,000 employees worldwide with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada and China. For more information, visit www.lanner-america.com to learn more. Follow for latest updated on Twitter at @LannerAmerica



About Milestone:



