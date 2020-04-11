PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Smarter Sorting Partners with Major Retailer to Launch New Lithium Ion Battery Regulatory Platform


Smarter Sorting launches new platform to help retailers ship and sell Lithium Ion Batteries, and Lithium Ion Battery containing products.

Austin, TX, April 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Smarter Sorting has built a simple yet powerful system to ensure compliant, safe and sustainable handling of Lithium Ion batteries and products that contain them across the entire retail supply chain.

The system and platform is live with Major Retailers, all of whom are seeking better ways to manage regulatory requirements around Lithium Ion batteries.

The system's workflow simplifies the data request suppliers receive from their retail partners -- the requirement is to upload their UN38.3 testing summary, the Watt Hour Rating and Cell Count, as well as packaging data (which can also be ingested from GDSN providers).

To classify products, Smarter Sorting employs repeatable rules that have been honed by partnership with industry experts in conjunction with industry leaders (Energizer Battery, Call2Recycle, PRBA).

The end result? Retailers get the classifications they need to ship Li-On via each mode of transport – often unlocking new ecommerce opportunities – and easily recycle unsold or returned products.
Contact Information
Smarter Sorting
Scott Mackey
903-413-3402
Contact
smartersorting.com

