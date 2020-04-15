Welldoc Joins the Population Health Alliance

Press Releases Population Health Alliance Press Release Share Blog

Digital health leader joins national coalition to highlight the power of virtual consumer engagement in population health management.





“We are pleased to welcome Welldoc to PHA. Welldoc has been leading the way to scale digital health innovation for individuals with chronic care needs including those with diabetes, hypertension and other cardiometabolic conditions, a need even more critical today as healthcare faces unprecedented industry-wide challenges,” said Rose Maljanian, Chairman & CEO at HealthCAWS and PHA Chairman Emeritus. “Further, we are delighted to have Anand K. Iyer, PhD, MBA, join our Board of Directors. Anand was selected for the Board due to his vast industry experience and skills in strategic planning which are so vital at this important growth stage for PHA,” added Maljanian.



“Digital health and therapeutic solutions offer much needed accessibility to and scalability for the management of chronic conditions at the population level,” said Anand Iyer, Chief Strategy Officer at Welldoc. “Now more than ever in light of COVID-19 and the inevitability of remote care, clinically-validated, FDA-cleared digital health solutions have the opportunity to help improve population outcomes while reducing total cost of care.”



Welldoc enhances the coaching provided for individuals living with diabetes, empowering self-care through expert, precise, and personalized guidance for managing their chronic condition, thereby naturally following social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID19 pandemic.



About the Population Health Alliance

PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at PopulationHealthAlliance.org



About Welldoc®

Brent Ling

(202) 737-5476



www.populationhealthalliance.org



