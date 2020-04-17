Chattanooga Storage Facilities Offer Tornado Relief

Chattanooga, TN, April 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Six properties in Chattanooga and the surrounding cities, managed by Absolute Storage Management (ASM), are offering relief to residents who stand to be impacted by the recent tornado tragedy.
The below ASM managed facilities are offering three free storage and other needed supplies to help with recovery such as boxes, tarps, and at some facilities, truck rentals.
Residents seeking more information about the free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city). Exclusions based on availability apply. Contact the nearest location for details.
Participating Facilities:
Main Street Climate Storage
1420 Carter Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
423-803-1609
mainstreet@absolutemgmt.com
Northshore Storage
1105 Dayton Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
423-269-6971
northshore@absolutemgmt.com
Scenic City Self Storage
1730 Dayton Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
423-713-9876
sceniccity@absolutemgmt.com
Signal Mountain Self Storage
3507 W Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
423-870-7867
signalmountain@absolutemgmt.com
South Broad Storage
2430 Cowart Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
423-269-8008
southbroad@absolutemgmt.com
Ooltewah Storage Center
6115 Mountain View Road
Ooltewah, TN 37363
423-682-7333
ooltewah@absolutemgmt.com
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service. For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.