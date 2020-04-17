Chattanooga Storage Facilities Offer Tornado Relief

Press Releases Absolute Storage Management Press Release Share Blog

Chattanooga, TN, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Six properties in Chattanooga and the surrounding cities, managed by Absolute Storage Management (ASM), are offering relief to residents who stand to be impacted by the recent tornado tragedy.The below ASM managed facilities are offering three free storage and other needed supplies to help with recovery such as boxes, tarps, and at some facilities, truck rentals.Residents seeking more information about the free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city). Exclusions based on availability apply. Contact the nearest location for details.Participating Facilities:Main Street Climate Storage1420 Carter StreetChattanooga, TN 37402423-803-1609mainstreet@absolutemgmt.comNorthshore Storage1105 Dayton BoulevardChattanooga, TN 37405423-269-6971northshore@absolutemgmt.comScenic City Self Storage1730 Dayton BoulevardChattanooga, TN 37405423-713-9876sceniccity@absolutemgmt.comSignal Mountain Self Storage3507 W RoadChattanooga, TN 37405423-870-7867signalmountain@absolutemgmt.comSouth Broad Storage2430 Cowart StreetChattanooga, TN 37408423-269-8008southbroad@absolutemgmt.comOoltewah Storage Center6115 Mountain View RoadOoltewah, TN 37363423-682-7333ooltewah@absolutemgmt.comAbsolute Storage ManagementAbsolute Storage Management (ASM) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, ASM's headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jackson, MS. The company's mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service. For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com. Contact Information Absolute Storage Management

Grace Totty

901-737-7336

absolutemgmt.com

Grace Totty

901-737-7336



absolutemgmt.com

