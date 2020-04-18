PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Jersey Artisan Distilling

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Jersey Artisan Distilling: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Jersey Artisan Distilling Rolls Out New Hyde Hand Sanitizer


Jersey Artisan Distilling Rolls Out New Hyde Hand Sanitizer
Fairfield, NJ, April 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Jersey Artisan Distilling, maker of James FC Hyde Whiskeys, has commenced production of hand sanitizer to help fill the critical need created by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The product is available now.

“We have been contacted by a large array of folks all in urgent need of hand sanitizer,” said Jersey Artisan Distilling President Glenn Pohs. “We are devoting the excess capacity of our distilling operations towards fulﬁlling what we can of their needs. We've proudly made donations to the local Police and Fire Depts of Fairfield, New Jersey and will seek to donate to local hospitals and other not-for-profits as well. Additionally, we will provide for sale whatever we can to the various commercial ﬁrms and individuals who are looking to keep themselves and their workers protected."

"As the largest U.S. distiller of sorghum," Pohs said, "we had a unique challenge to overcome to also produce sanitizer. In simple terms, sorghum is too expensive to practically produce hand sanitizer. So we had to develop an alternative model to distill the alcohol necessary. Kudos to Master Distiller Brant Braue and team for their innovation and creativity in solving the problem."

Jersey Artisan opted to use the WHO approved formulation - 80% ethyl alcohol among other ingredients - for production. They expect to continue to produce sanitizer as long there is a need.

For more information contact: Kelly Skolar, Jersey Artisan Distilling, 32B Pier Lane W Fairﬁeld, NJ 07004, 862-702-8935, hydehandsanitizer.com kelly@JamesFCHyde.com
info@hydehandsanitizer.com
Contact Information
Jersey Artisan Distilling
Glenn Pohs
845-729-0888
Contact
jamesfchyde.com
Attached Files
Jersey Artisan Distilling, Fairfield, NJ Rolls Out New HYDE Hand Sanitizer
Jersey Artisan Distilling, maker of James FC Hyde Whiskeys, has commenced production of hand sanitizer to help fill the critical need created by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The product is available now.
Filename: JADHSpressreleasev8.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jersey Artisan Distilling
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help