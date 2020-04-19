Press Releases Collage Worldwide Entertainment Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Collage Worldwide Entertainment: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: New Orleans Mourns the Loss of Gospel Singer & School Choice Advocate Edward West

A gifted musical artist, school choice advocate & community leader dies due to COVID-19 complications.





“The singer, songwriter and producer for Collage 3, Chief Executive Officer for Collage Worldwide Entertainment, and Co-Founder of the Better Man Foundation will be sorely missed,” said Tiffany Crawford, business partner and President of District 2 CEC.



Impact



Edward was a native son of New Orleans, he was loved and served the New Orleans community diligently. “Words cannot express how heartbroken I am about Ed’s passing. He had such a warm and passionate heart when it came to helping children in our community and a friend in need! I will miss him saying 'I got you' to anyone who needed help! May God Bless Keysha and their children - I will always love and remember you Ed,” said Ann Duplessis, former Louisiana State Senator, National Board Member of the American Federation for Children, Senior Vice President for Liberty Bank Retail Banking, and Board President of the Louisiana Federation for Children.



Legacy



“Ed West’s legacy is irrefutably one of faith, mentorship, and undeniable vocal talent. After working on our first project together, we forged a friendship that stood the test of time. I will miss his encouraging calls to tell me he was proud of me,” said Will Horton, CEO, Visual Story Teller Entertainment.



His brothers Larry Jones and Dominic Davis from the singing group Collage 3 echoed Will’s sentiment stating, “Edward was the kind of brother that you wanted to have - faithful, hardworking, dependable and extremely talented.”



Andrew West, spokesperson for the Dr. and Reverend Robert L. and Carolyn West family, said, “His older brother was so many things to so many different people. His legacy will leave a footprint in the New Orleans Gospel Music Industry and his mentorship and service will be widely felt for years to come.”



"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in New Orleans resulting in local and state restrictions on public gatherings to achieve social distancing, the West family will hold a private memorial service for this valiant soldier of the Gospel. When the restrictions are lifted, a date will be set for a Community-wide Memorial Service that will appropriately recognize the godly life of service and notable achievements of Edward J. West, Sr.," said Bishop Samuel R. Blakes. “During this time of uncertainty, we request the continued prayers as well as acts of emotional and spiritual support for the family."



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Keysha Bryer West, (7) children Eleecia West, Autumn West, Edward West Jr., Ethan West, Ean West, and Kori and Khiah Bryer. New Orleans, LA, April 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Officials from Collage Worldwide Entertainment confirmed the loss of Edward James West, Sr. last week, to complications caused by the Novel Coronavirus. Edward was the Director of One Vision, One Voice, a music education program for the District 2 Community Enhancement Corporation, and Louisiana Faith-Based Director for the American Federation for Children (AFC). He was also a founding member of the Gospel Trio (Collage 3) - known for hits such as Better Man & Open Your Heart.“The singer, songwriter and producer for Collage 3, Chief Executive Officer for Collage Worldwide Entertainment, and Co-Founder of the Better Man Foundation will be sorely missed,” said Tiffany Crawford, business partner and President of District 2 CEC.ImpactEdward was a native son of New Orleans, he was loved and served the New Orleans community diligently. “Words cannot express how heartbroken I am about Ed’s passing. He had such a warm and passionate heart when it came to helping children in our community and a friend in need! I will miss him saying 'I got you' to anyone who needed help! May God Bless Keysha and their children - I will always love and remember you Ed,” said Ann Duplessis, former Louisiana State Senator, National Board Member of the American Federation for Children, Senior Vice President for Liberty Bank Retail Banking, and Board President of the Louisiana Federation for Children.Legacy“Ed West’s legacy is irrefutably one of faith, mentorship, and undeniable vocal talent. After working on our first project together, we forged a friendship that stood the test of time. I will miss his encouraging calls to tell me he was proud of me,” said Will Horton, CEO, Visual Story Teller Entertainment.His brothers Larry Jones and Dominic Davis from the singing group Collage 3 echoed Will’s sentiment stating, “Edward was the kind of brother that you wanted to have - faithful, hardworking, dependable and extremely talented.”Andrew West, spokesperson for the Dr. and Reverend Robert L. and Carolyn West family, said, “His older brother was so many things to so many different people. His legacy will leave a footprint in the New Orleans Gospel Music Industry and his mentorship and service will be widely felt for years to come.”"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in New Orleans resulting in local and state restrictions on public gatherings to achieve social distancing, the West family will hold a private memorial service for this valiant soldier of the Gospel. When the restrictions are lifted, a date will be set for a Community-wide Memorial Service that will appropriately recognize the godly life of service and notable achievements of Edward J. West, Sr.," said Bishop Samuel R. Blakes. “During this time of uncertainty, we request the continued prayers as well as acts of emotional and spiritual support for the family."He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Keysha Bryer West, (7) children Eleecia West, Autumn West, Edward West Jr., Ethan West, Ean West, and Kori and Khiah Bryer. Contact Information Collage Worldwide Entertainment

Andrew West

504-494-4924



https://www.instagram.com/collage3music/

Tiffany Crawford, 504-400-0062, ttcrawford@district2cec.org

Andrew West, 504-494-4924, awestinnovation@gmail.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Collage Worldwide Entertainment