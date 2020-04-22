Free Virtual Group Therapy for COVID-Related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Offered by NY-Based Mindful Urgent Care

Press Releases Mindful Urgent Care Press Release Share Blog

Mindful Urgent Care is New York's first and only mental health and addiction clinic chain offering same day in-network services. Our goal is to provide quick, easy, and affordable treatment for individuals suffering from mental illness and/or addiction. Treatment at Mindful begins simply with a desire to get help – and availability to be seen same-day. Mindful’s team is comprised of a wide range of professionals from board certified physicians and psychiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and licensed social workers. Treatment begins upon walking through the door, in which the individual seeking help for themselves or their loved one will be greeted by a case specialists and asked a series of pre-screening questions to determine the best possible course of treatment. New York, NY, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mindful Urgent Care (MUC), the first and only NY-based clinics providing same day in-network mental health and addiction care, will offer immediate free virtual group therapy to COVID-19 healthcare workers to help prevent Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).The new group therapy initiative, as part of MUC’s MindFit program, will be strictly limited to healthcare workers affected by COVID-19 to help protect their mental health. The diagnosis of PTSD is preceded by a diagnosis called Acute Stress Disorder.Currently, 100 percent of MUC’s new patients cite COVID-19 as exacerbating their mental health symptoms and meet either some or all of the criteria for Acute Stress Disorder or Adjustment Disorder -- a severe difficulty in coping with a major life change or disrupting event.Many patients that work in healthcare -- doctors, nurses, physician assistants, medics, EMS personnel, and pharmacists -- have presented to MUC’s clinics with these preliminary symptoms.MUC has seen a 24 percent increase in visits since the COVID crisis began, with many patients requesting an increase in the frequency of their visits. MUC recently increased its team of providers and clinicians, extended business hours, and increased telehealth video conferencing time slots and capabilities.“Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event - either experiencing it or witnessing it,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.” Those diagnosed with PTSD experience high rates of suicidal behavior and suicide.For more information and to sign up for MUC’s new free group therapy initiative, please visit here. About Mindful Urgent CareMindful Urgent Care is New York's first and only mental health and addiction clinic chain offering same day in-network services. Our goal is to provide quick, easy, and affordable treatment for individuals suffering from mental illness and/or addiction. Treatment at Mindful begins simply with a desire to get help – and availability to be seen same-day. Mindful’s team is comprised of a wide range of professionals from board certified physicians and psychiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and licensed social workers. Treatment begins upon walking through the door, in which the individual seeking help for themselves or their loved one will be greeted by a case specialists and asked a series of pre-screening questions to determine the best possible course of treatment. Contact Information Mindful Urgent Care

Marc Brailov

630-390-4198



mindfulurgentcare.com



