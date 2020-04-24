Nevena British Couture House Releases SafeStyle Mask in Italy and Germany

Press Releases Nevena British Couture House Press Release Share Blog

SafeStyle Mask official website gives detailed information about the current prices and promotions. The announced prices include all taxes and VAT. Delivery is free of charge and takes up to 4 business days depending on the client's location. The payment method is cash on delivery. The estimated delivery time is shown on SafeStyle Mask website once the client places its order. London, United Kingdom, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Established in 2001, Nevena is a British Couture House, manufacturing hand finished and exquisitely detailed pieces, using high quality materials. Due to the high demand from clients in Europe, Nevena Couture House decided to rearrange its manufacture and to focus on producing protective masks which not only protect the user and others around him, but also look pretty good.Ten different masks with modern design are currently available at SafeStyle Mask official website. The masks are washable, reusable, and most important - eco-friendly. Lined with silk, cotton or mix of both for extreme softness, SafeStyle Masks reduce risks, provide care for society and increase safety for the user and everyone around him.Currently, SafeStyle Masks are available online in Germany and Italy. Within a couple of days the distributor intends to release them for sale in other European countries, including Spain, Greece, Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Poland.SafeStyle Mask official website gives detailed information about the current prices and promotions. The announced prices include all taxes and VAT. Delivery is free of charge and takes up to 4 business days depending on the client's location. The payment method is cash on delivery. The estimated delivery time is shown on SafeStyle Mask website once the client places its order. Contact Information Nevena British Couture House

Annie Holmes

207-903-5433



www.safestylemask.com



