Brand Tango, a Lamark Media Group Company, Up for National Recognition in 2020 Awards Competitions. Firm Could Win Seventh National Addy Award.





“We're extremely excited that our work has been honored across a range of categories this year,” says James Kluetz, a Brand Tango co-founder and Lamark Media’s newly appointed Executive Creative Director. “Brand Tango has an outstanding history of crafting brand touchpoints, environments, digital assets and sales strategies for hospitality, a skill that is now punctuated by Lamark Media’s unmatched ability to drive digital marketing performance.”



The Gold Award in the Sales Kit or Product Information Sheets category went to an owner kit created for Breckenridge Grand Vacations. The Unlimited Vacation Club by AMResorts’ Referral website (Microsites) and UVC Fall-Winter 2019 Magazine (Blogs & Digital Publications) both earned Silver ADDYs. These entries are now eligible for the National Awards, which had been scheduled for June 6 in Palm Springs, California, and will now be announced virtually.



Previously, Brand Tango had won eight Local Addy Awards including a Gold Award for the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Sales Kit, and Silver Addys for Breckenridge Grand Vacations (Sales Promotion), Hilton Grand Vacations (Out of Home and Ambient Media), Unlimited Vacation Club by AMResorts (Online Interactive Websites, Microsites, Online Publication, Branded Content Video, and Cross Platform Integrated Branded Content).



In addition, Brand Tango has been named a finalist for 10 awards by the American Resort Development Association. The categories, projects and clients up for ARDY recognition include two Logo Design awards for DASSK Logo (DASSK Hotels and Resorts) and RTX Logo (Resort Travel & Xchange), two Online Publication awards for UVC Fall/Winter Magazine and UVC Spring/Summer Magazine (Unlimited Vacation Club by AMResorts), Digital Sales Film for UVC Impressions Video (Unlimited Vacation Club by AMResorts), Website for UVC Website (Unlimited Vacation Club by AMResorts), and four Sales Collateral Material for the BGV Printed Member Kit (Breckenridge Grand Vacations), Club Wyndham Palm Aire Sales Center (Wyndham Destinations), HGV NY Environmental Graphics and HGV Myrtle Beach Environmental Graphics (Hilton Grand Vacations Co.). Winners will be announced sometime in June as the group’s 2020 convention has been cancelled.



Boca Raton, FL, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brand Tango, a Lamark Media Group company, has won three ADDY awards at the District level, including a Gold Award, thus qualifying for a seventh National Addy award, considered the pinnacle of advertising honors. The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest creative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year. The firm is also up for awards from the American Resort Development Association.

