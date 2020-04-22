Teamzy CRM Partners with Xyngular to Help Distributors Grow Their Businesses

Press Releases Teamzy Inc. Press Release Share Blog

“Teamzy has been the biggest game changing business tool for our organization and I will shout that from the rooftops,” said Danielle Ripley, Xyngular Platinum Executive. “This tool has changed everything. It’s taken the mush I had in my brain about notebooks and lists and things I had going, and it’s put it all into one happy spot. Now I’m able to log into Teamzy and it does a lot of the hard work for me. It’s truly changed everything for me. I promise you it’s worth your time and it’s worth your energy. It will be a tool that will help you grow your business.”



“We have distributors who have been using Teamzy for 90 days and have incredible results,” said Melanie Larson, Regional Sales Director of Xyngular. “The active group had 2,063 activities in the last 90-days and their average results were 14 new distributors and 36 new customers. The less active group completed 204 activities and their average results were 4 new distributors and 5 new customers. When you use the tool, you’re able to get results. Xyngular has negotiated a lifetime deal with Teamzy. We’re excited to offer this to our distributors and we’re excited that we were able to partner with Teamzy.”



Teamzy CRM for Xyngular is designed specifically for direct sellers who seek to connect with their networks quickly and efficiently while focusing on high-paying activities. This network marketing CRM was created to support the tenets of relationship marketing, the concept of generating leads and growing business by tapping into current customers and relationships. It relies on the philosophy of selling with heart, purpose and a desire to serve your relationships.



Founded in 2015, Teamzy began as a CRM to help network marketers generate and organize their leads. Over the years, Teamzy has grown to include training programs including Elite Business Bootcamp, the Art of Creating Conversations that Convert, and the Business Builder Series. In addition to the CRM and training programs, Teamzy has built a strong community of successful network marketers from a variety of industries, including nutrition, wellness, skin care, apparel and more. To learn more, visit



Media contact:

Mike Lopez, Co-Founder and Teamzy COO

