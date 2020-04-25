General Agent Center Inc. Announces Launch of Newly Redesigned Website GACQuote.com

Press Releases General Agent Center Press Release Share Blog

General Agent Center Inc. has announced the launch of its redesigned website at “www.gacquote.com.” They’re excited to now include a mobile responsive approach so that users have the capability to view and apply from a mobile device, tablet, laptop or computer. No matter what you’re using, the new redesigned website is ready to adapt to your preferred device.





General Agent Center Inc.'s product pages provide agents and brokers up to date information and key points of benefits offered, along with state availability charts to keep you well informed on product approvals for each product. Best of all, their quote and apply process is easy to use and hassle free with available step by step online instructional videos.



“After much anticipation, our team’s hard work and dedication has paid off, with the launch of our newly redesigned website. The way that users browse the web today is rapidly changing and the use of mobile devices compared to computers has increased. With our redesigned website, GACQuote.com, we wanted to create a way to help our loyal agents achieve a smooth and simple quote & apply process as well as having informative content, such as FAQs, Testimonials, Training Videos, Calendar of Events and a Resources Page filled with useful info. Now our agents can take advantage of all the new features and experience firsthand the enhancements made on GACQuote.com to make it a pleasant one.”

- Marc Malin - President



For more information, please contact:



Marketing Department

800-366-2467

marketing@generalagentcenter.com

www.gacquote.com



Mike Kleingartner

800-366-2467



http://www.GACQuote.com

Attached Files GACQuote New ReDesigned Website General Agent Center Inc. has announced the launch of its redesigned website at “www.gacquote.com.” Filename: PR-GACQuote-Web-Launch-4-24-2.pdf

