Self Storage Investing

Tricore Investment Group & Kingdom Storage Holdings Add to Investment Portfolio


"We are so excited to partner with TriCore Investment Group to see their Self-Storage Success. One step closer to Self-Storage World Domination.” - Scott Myers, owner of Kingdom Storage Holdings

Indianapolis, IN, May 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Welcome People’s Choice Storage Duncan, LLC

Out with the old and in with the new, a cheerful announcement of the closing of this project as of March 24, 2020. The People’s Choice Storage Duncan, LLC located just 30 minutes outside the historically fruitful home to creatives in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This partnered deal between TriCore Investment Group and Kingdom Storage Holdings, LLC acquired 29,425 square-feet with an additional 4,800 square-feet of retail space.

TriCore’s leading team ran by CEO Scott Dahin and CFO Kenneth Lange, with their individual background in advisory, asset management, consulting and financial management, were a wonderful collaboration in facilitating this partnered deal alongside well known founder of Kingdom Storage Holdings, Scott Meyers.

Scott Meyers, Author, National Speaker and Trainer of Self Storage Investing. His companies specialize in the syndication, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities nationwide.
Self Storage Investing
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com

