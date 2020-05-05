PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
edHelper Salutes Teachers - Teacher Appreciation Week


edHelper Salutes Teachers - Teacher Appreciation Week
McLean, VA, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone. With schools shut down, the role of teachers in our lives has become even more important. Teachers are trying to help students work through their online classes and Zoom sessions by providing online and free resources to parents and doing their best even when their own families are under a lot of stress.

EdHelper is truly grateful to teachers for being so adaptable, creative, and dedicated during COVID-19. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8, and we want to use this opportunity to thank them for serving students and their families.

We may not be able to see our teachers in person, but we can show our appreciation to them in other ways. EdHelper has outlined some ways you can show gratitude toward the teachers who have made a difference in your life:

https://www.edhelper.com/teacher-education/Distance-Learning-Teacher-Appreciation-Week-7-Ways-to-Celebrate-Teachers.htm

Parents can also get involved in showing their appreciation. They can encourage their children to send a thank you card or gift, such as a care package or gift certificates, to their teachers in this hour of need. Students can also show appreciation by tagging a teacher on social media and adding the hashtag #teacherappreciationweek.

Other Resources by edHelper

edHelper has multiple online resources for teachers and parents to keep education going through these difficult times.

edHelper has math worksheets for preschoolers, kindergarteners, students in 1st through 6th grade, middle school, and high school.

https://www.edhelper.com/math_worksheets.htm

edHelper is also providing daily workbooks to help parents homeschool their kids while the schools are shut down due to COVID-19.

https://www.edhelper.com/teacher-education/Daily-Free-Learning-Workbooks-for-Teachers-to-Share-with-Parents-while-Schools-are-Closed-Kids-will-actually-do-these.htm

edHelper also has resources for teachers and parents to minimize summer learning loss or the infamous summer-learning slide for school kids.

https://www.edhelper.com/teacher-education/The-Dreaded-Summer-Learning-Slide-and-How-to-STOP-it.htm

About edHelper

edHelper is the leading expert in providing math worksheets and other educational materials to school teachers and parents to educate their students to develop critical skills during preschool, kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, and high school. edHelper’s resources are used in 150 countries.
Contact Information
edHelper
Russell Frey
571-329-5536
Contact
https://www.edhelper.com/

