edHelper Salutes Teachers - Teacher Appreciation Week

EdHelper is truly grateful to teachers for being so adaptable, creative, and dedicated during COVID-19. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8, and we want to use this opportunity to thank them for serving students and their families.



We may not be able to see our teachers in person, but we can show our appreciation to them in other ways. EdHelper has outlined some ways you can show gratitude toward the teachers who have made a difference in your life:



https://www.edhelper.com/teacher-education/Distance-Learning-Teacher-Appreciation-Week-7-Ways-to-Celebrate-Teachers.htm



Parents can also get involved in showing their appreciation. They can encourage their children to send a thank you card or gift, such as a care package or gift certificates, to their teachers in this hour of need. Students can also show appreciation by tagging a teacher on social media and adding the hashtag #teacherappreciationweek.



Other Resources by edHelper



edHelper has multiple online resources for teachers and parents to keep education going through these difficult times.



edHelper has math worksheets for preschoolers, kindergarteners, students in 1st through 6th grade, middle school, and high school.



https://www.edhelper.com/math_worksheets.htm



edHelper is also providing daily workbooks to help parents homeschool their kids while the schools are shut down due to COVID-19.



https://www.edhelper.com/teacher-education/Daily-Free-Learning-Workbooks-for-Teachers-to-Share-with-Parents-while-Schools-are-Closed-Kids-will-actually-do-these.htm



edHelper also has resources for teachers and parents to minimize summer learning loss or the infamous summer-learning slide for school kids.



https://www.edhelper.com/teacher-education/The-Dreaded-Summer-Learning-Slide-and-How-to-STOP-it.htm



About edHelper



Russell Frey

571-329-5536



https://www.edhelper.com/



