Strathmore Worldwide

Yvette A. Melendez Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide


Austin, TX, July 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Yvette A. Melendez of Austin, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the financial field.

About Yvette A. Melendez
Yvette Melendez is a FEG agent at United Financial Freedom which provides financial services in Texas. She specializes in debt elimination and tax free retirement services.

Born April 9, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois, Yvette obtained a B.S. in Hospitality Management with a Minor in Business from the University of North Texas in 2004. In her spare time, she enjoys live music and drawing.

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” - Confucius

For further information, contact http://www.uffopportunity.com/1017948.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
