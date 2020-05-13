OBITX Expands Board of Directors

Press Releases OBITX, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, OBITX, Inc., (OTCQB: OBTX) is a development, consulting and services organization specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing. Jacksonville, FL, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the addition of Robert “Eddie” Adams to the board of directors, OBITX has filled three of its five directors’ position. Mr. Adams is the first independent board member and will serve on the Company’s compensation and audit committees going forward.Mr. Adams has worked extensively in the blockchain markets. While deployed as the IT Director for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Florida, he utilized his extensive knowledge in a wide array of operating systems, programming languages, security concepts and technologies, to ensure privacy protocols were adhered to and data was secure and met federal guidelines. His experience with managing $100 million annual department budgets and a staff more than 45,000 people, will be instrumental in our startup growth concepts and lay a solid foundation in which to build upon.Michael Hawkins, OBITX CEO/CFO stated, “I look forward to working with Mr. Adams in building our OBITX model. We share a vision where OBITX could be a leading company in blockchain development and technology. His experience and insight will be critical to the Company's future in both the insurance and healthcare industries as a core focus of OBITX's developing blockchain technologies.”Contact: Michael Hawkinsinfo@obitx.comAbout OBITX:Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, OBITX, Inc., (OTCQB: OBTX) is a development, consulting and services organization specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing. Contact Information OBITX, Inc.

