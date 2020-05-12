PayPerHead® Sportsbook Software Helps Online Bookies Stay in Business

Press Releases PayPerHead Press Release Share Blog

Normally one of the busiest months in the betting industry, the American Gaming Association estimates that profits for the brick and mortar gambling hubs have taken a financial hit of approximately 60% overall, and well over 500,000 workers have been affected.



Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill U.S., which operates sportsbooks in Nevada, New Jersey, and several other states told ESPN, "I do not see a scenario where [the pandemic] goes on sort of too long and somehow the industry withers away... The fundamentals of the sports betting business are pretty strong."



PayPerHead and the Sportsbook owners that partner with them understand that the single most important fundamental of sports betting is entertainment. In response, they have become increasingly creative in providing their customers with the gambling entertainment their players crave.



The upside is independent bookmakers are discovering that their clients who normally only wager on sports are becoming more and more engaged in digital offerings such as iRacing, eSports, casino gaming, and simulated sports. Essentially, this pandemic is creating a whole new kind of bettor.



Nate Johnson, Product Manager at PayPerHead® said, “Gone are the days that sports bettors will go into hibernation the day after Superbowl. This [coronavirus pandemic] has been rough, but it’s also got a silver lining. Our agents are turning their players into horse bettors, eSports enthusiasts, iRacing bettors, sim sports fans, and casino gamers. Those bettors won’t just walk away from all that when sports start up again; now they’ll be cross-platform players.”



Indeed, it seems clear that independent online gaming is growing exponentially in the face of the pandemic, and existing bookies and new agents alike are discovering that they can have a viable and lucrative home business by using a turnkey sportsbook operating system like that



In fact, many new bookmakers who may have hesitated to get into the business before are getting started now, and “doing quite well,” according to Johnson.



PayPerHead made



PayPerHead (https://payperhead.com), founded in 1997, is the industry's leading per head online bookie software, providing user-friendly tools and unmatched customer service to independent bookmakers around the world.



