iNTELLi Network & Redman’s CannaMarkUSA Unite to Create BirthMARK LLC.





In the age of iOT, our world has become more connected than ever. Information is shared everywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are major concerns about privacy. Concerns stem from data breaches that occur almost daily. The issues of security are leading us into the era of pseudonymity.



BirthMARK understands the importance of protecting information, and the risk of exposure in the wrong hands. BirthMARK technology is designed to give users the power in keeping their personal and private information safe, as well as their identity. They provide the world’s first platform for shared information and safety reporting that is completely anonymous.



BirthMARK will be headed by Dr. Kamea Lafontaine – Founder and CEO of iNTELLi Network, a public safety / awareness platform for citizens. He is a software developer, technology executive, and public safety leader. Dr. LaFontaine is also a Director with Crime Stoppers, Director of Indigenous Affairs with the Canadian Blockchain Consortium, and an active member of the Government Blockchain Association.



New York, NY, May 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- www.BirthMARKiOT.com - Consisting of iNTELLi Network's blockchain and security tech and CannaMarkUSA's End-Consumer Technologies, the two companies have come together with a singular goal in mind: iOT based consumer protection (safety and privacy on a single platform). It's called "BirthMARK" - Designed to deliver customized anonymous technologies, as unique as the individual fingerprint.

Contact Information BirthMARK LLC

Damon Jackson

917.409.2404



www.CannaMarkUSA.com



