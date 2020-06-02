P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the New Women of Empowerment Members

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to honor the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:



Terramarie Dirodricco--Food/Beverages

Amy L. West--Healthcare

Beverly B. London--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Kemmy K. Oyeneyin--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Elizabeth Ivy Wagmeister--Journalism

Chynna McIver--Broadcasting

Charry N. Butler--Healthcare

Tracy Maria Reed--Healthcare

Sonia A. Stinson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Melanie L. Sutherland--Pharmaceuticals

Jennifer Geisser--Entertainment

Debi Demko--Accounting

Betty Wilkinson--Inventing

C. Judith Ellis--Manufacturing

Piper Belmonte--Construction/Building

Tammy E. Hoogstad--Real Estate

Tamika Cummings--Consumer Products / Services

Laurie F. Newhouse--Education

Monika G. Grear--Education

Tiffany De Anne Ivy--Beauty/Cosmetics

Loary V. Coates--Mental Health Care

Jessica Grasso--Real Estate

Mahnaz Rashti--Healthcare

Betty L. Drake--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tera Marie Buhlmann--Automotive

Deborah Dickinson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Samatha A. Wooten--Apparel/Fashion

Urvashi S. O'Toole--Food/Beverages

Linda K. Miccio--Retail

Pharie L. Greer--Business Owner

Kalah Pointer--Motivational Speaker

Dianne Jenkins--Pharmaceuticals

Nai V. Colton--Principal

Brenda J. Ferguson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Sueheidy A. Caul--E-Commerce

Crystal Tillman--Home Healthcare

Elizabeth Santiago--Food/Beverages

Debra Newell--Interior Design

Breionne D. Carter--Furniture

Anne Glasscock--Civic/Social Organization

Michelle Phelps--Computer Software/Engineering

Tamara Hubbard-Hightower--Accounting

Kady Martin--Publishing

Marilyn Charles--Graphic Design/Web Design

Tonia Presley--Apparel/Fashion

Angela Hughey--Business

Tammy Marie Fitch--Food/Beverages

Julie Mattox--Pet Care

Cheryl A. Adams--Business

Paula E. Fuller--Retail Industry

Pauline E. Petsel--Publishing

Angela Kae Greer--Jewelry

Michele J. Mahoney--Government

Jerree D. Winn--Beauty/Cosmetics

Ekude Pendar--Alternative Medicine

Nancie Smith--Transportation

Darlinda A. Turner--Education

Jeanine M. Smith--Entertainment

Arlene Carmel--Staffing/Recruiting

Melinda Currul--Construction/Building

Leggie L. Boone--Government

Lorraine Richardson--Crafting

Staci Frazier--Human Services

Nelida A. Nicholas--Hospitality

Hope Schall--Banking

Lisa K. Farrell--Banking/Mortgage

Criss M. Lott--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Theresa L. Ingram--Nutrition/Wellness

Donna A. Horton--Funeral Services

Kimberly McMorris--Human Services

Terri Melvin--Business Owner

Angela Rotella-Musella--Healthcare

Akilah Williams--Financial Services

Deborah A. Roberson--Home Healthcare

Elizabeth Washington--Massage Therapy

L. Paulette Lawsom--Consulting

Stefanie A. Hageman--Tree Service

Annie L. Law--Mental Health Care

Lori A. Bumpus--Insurance

Cynthia A. Campbell--Government

Chanda London--Ministry

Cherelle Fifer--Motivational Speaker

Cynthia Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Sharon McLaurin--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Hope M. Patterson--Education

Carolyn Evans--Credit Repair

Jeanne D. Emanuel--Hospitality

Cassandre Edouard--Retail Industry

Tina M. Ferguson--Cleaning Service

Felicia Hill--Massage Therapy

Kandyss Standifer--Beauty/Cosmetics

Timesha A. McFan--Ministry

Barbara Fennell--Financial Services

Anita P. Sherrod--Healthcare

Hope Jackson--Ministry

Lorraine M. Lee--Mental Health Care

Seeta S. J. Deochan-McClain--Government

Cynthiua L. Serrano-Graaf--Banking

Tania J. Acosta--Massage Therapy

Jenni Rose Hannon--Beauty/Cosmetics

Geraldine Ingram--Government

Felicia M. Battle--Retail Industry

Wilhelmina S. Alpha--Cleaning Service

Cheryl Carter--Aerospace/Aviation

Dina M. Fontenot--Crafting

Sharon B. Dowell--Government

Judy Martin--Civic/Social Organization

Letitte G. Buxie--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Anna Krioukova--Real Estate

Treska Wilson-Smith--Government

Jessica Lajulia Ellis--Insurance

Liza C. Kim--Jewelry

Nadine Pierrette Cummings--Coaching

Karah D. Reynolds--Healthcare

Stephanie L. Jones--Apparel/Fashion

Shelly A. Harden--Jewelry

Lavette Tomoney--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Jody Rattigan--Construction/Building

Josetta Destin Washington--Real Estate

Lashan C. Stewart--Event Services

Susan Y. Jones--Publishing

Anna Rose Cameron--Publishing

Belinda Mairowicz—Animal Rescue

Carol Ann Syno--Beauty/Cosmetics

Gina C. Calangan--Retail Industry

Kristi R. Givens--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Debra A. Riley--Education

Gladys L. Thigpen--Information Technology/IT

Muanza Nicole Sangamay--Consulting

Dawn N. Savery--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Cassandra McIver--Beauty/Cosmetics

Vivian Heggins--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Tiffany Gavin--Aerospace/Aviation

Pamela Paschal-Trueblood--Insurance

Shelly M. Thomas--Dance Instruction

Jossie O'Neill--Education

Gloria Bryant--Religion

Denishia L. Harvey--Healthcare

Deborah E. Adams--Home Healthcare

Audra V. Wickham--Healthcare

Jenny Barnett-Sarpalius--Healthcare

Gina M. Huckstep--Healthcare

Felipa M. Galvan--Construction/Building

Mary Modderman--Healthcare

Nazara Wilson-Darby--Religion

Catrina L. Cook-McDonald--Religion

Christina M. Vaughan--Financial Services

Sami L. McDermott--Insurance

Arline Harris--Consumer Products / Services

Elaina Marie Notofranco--Photography

Vivian M. McGhee--Construction/Building

Cecilia Miranda-Almodovar--Education

Vette D. Alston--Education

Nora Leighton--Accounting

Vicky M. Boyd--Insurance

Pegah B. Jimenez--Sports

April K. Fitzgerald--Real Estate

Elizabeth C. Carter--Nutrition/Wellness

Diabate B. Makouani--Event Services

Taheerah J. Allen--Dance Instruction

Veronica Martin--Beauty/Cosmetics

Kathy G. Scarbrough--Principal

Tammie E. Ward--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Ashley Sorensen--Accounting

Democale Randle--Advertising/Marketing

Deborah L. Lemieux-King--Retail Industry

Charlotte J. Coleman--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Sharon Thayer--Publishing

Samantha Pucci--Construction/Building



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3722



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



