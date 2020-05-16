Press Releases B2 Holdings Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from B2 Holdings Ltd.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: China’s #1-Ranked Female DJ, LIZZY to Release New Single "Tonight" Featuring Hong Kong Break-Out Artist SHIMICA, as Part of New Mixmag Asia Selects Series

Mixmag Asia is pleased to announce the launch of its new series of exclusive singles, Mixmag Asia Selects. The first release, "Tonight," is a psy-trance thriller form China's DJane Mag #1-ranked LIZZY, featuring break-out Hong Kong star SHIMICA on vocals.





Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Mixmag Asia stated, “We are thrilled to announce the release of the first track in our Mixmag Asia Selects series. China’s LIZZY is one of the most exciting producers in the region. Recently ranked by DJane Mag as the #1 female DJ in China, this new Psy-Trance track shows a different side of her personality. It’s an exciting ride. Featured on the track is gifted Hong Kong singer-songwriter SHIMICA, one of the top emerging artists-to-watch from the region. We are proud to present this collaboration, highlighting the amazing music being produced in Asia.”



LIZZY said, “I’m so happy to work with Mixmag Asia and to release 'Tonight' as the first song in their Selects series. Everyone knows that Mixmag stands for the best in dance music, worldwide. It’s an honor to be ‘selected’ to be a part of this. I’m really excited about this track...I think it shows my fans something new, and SHIMICA just blew it away with her vocals. What a treat to work with her!”



SHIMICA added, “I’m so excited how this track turned out. LIZZY’s music just spoke to me, and we came up with this really fun, soulful number. I really hope the fans will love it as much as I do. I’m excited to work with LIZZY, and to release this with Mixmag Asia.”



"Tonight" will be released by b2 Music, the record label of b2 Talent Asia, on May 16 throughout the world. Check for it on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and your usual platforms.



for press kit.



About Mixmag Asia

Mixmag Asia is the home to great dance music throughout Asia. Covering music news, reviews, articles and features highlighting the rising talent and scene in the region, it’s the "go to" platform for dance music fans and industry players alike. See



About b2 Holdings Ltd.

B2 Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based talent management company, record label, social media & entertainment advisory firm. B2 represents established and emerging Asian talent, as well as Western talent and music management companies seeking opportunities in the Asian market. Additionally, B2 Music, B2’s record label, focuses on presenting the best Asian music to an international audience. See Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mixmag Asia is pleased to announce the launch of its new series of exclusive singles, Mixmag Asia Selects. Every few months, Mixmag Asia will release an exclusive, curated track representing some of the most exciting DJs and Producers coming out of the region. Whether House, Trance, D&B, Bass or further afield, Mixmag Asia will seek to shine a light on the most interesting music being produced across Asia-the fastest growing Dance music market in the world.Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Mixmag Asia stated, “We are thrilled to announce the release of the first track in our Mixmag Asia Selects series. China’s LIZZY is one of the most exciting producers in the region. Recently ranked by DJane Mag as the #1 female DJ in China, this new Psy-Trance track shows a different side of her personality. It’s an exciting ride. Featured on the track is gifted Hong Kong singer-songwriter SHIMICA, one of the top emerging artists-to-watch from the region. We are proud to present this collaboration, highlighting the amazing music being produced in Asia.”LIZZY said, “I’m so happy to work with Mixmag Asia and to release 'Tonight' as the first song in their Selects series. Everyone knows that Mixmag stands for the best in dance music, worldwide. It’s an honor to be ‘selected’ to be a part of this. I’m really excited about this track...I think it shows my fans something new, and SHIMICA just blew it away with her vocals. What a treat to work with her!”SHIMICA added, “I’m so excited how this track turned out. LIZZY’s music just spoke to me, and we came up with this really fun, soulful number. I really hope the fans will love it as much as I do. I’m excited to work with LIZZY, and to release this with Mixmag Asia.”"Tonight" will be released by b2 Music, the record label of b2 Talent Asia, on May 16 throughout the world. Check for it on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and your usual platforms. Click here for press kit.About Mixmag AsiaMixmag Asia is the home to great dance music throughout Asia. Covering music news, reviews, articles and features highlighting the rising talent and scene in the region, it’s the "go to" platform for dance music fans and industry players alike. See www.mixmag.asia About b2 Holdings Ltd.B2 Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based talent management company, record label, social media & entertainment advisory firm. B2 represents established and emerging Asian talent, as well as Western talent and music management companies seeking opportunities in the Asian market. Additionally, B2 Music, B2’s record label, focuses on presenting the best Asian music to an international audience. See www.b2talentasia.com Contact Information B2 Holdings Ltd.

Sean Dinsmore

852-6388-0243



www.b2talentasia.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from B2 Holdings Ltd.