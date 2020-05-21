Smith.ai Ranked Top-Scoring Virtual Receptionist and Chat Service by Clutch.co and Capterra

Press Releases Smith.ai Press Release Share Blog

Smith.ai graded best in its category for "ability to deliver" by Clutch.co, and sole chat provider awarded perfect score from customer reviews on Capterra.





Clutch.co, which rates B2B services across a variety of categories, ranked Smith.ai its #2 service in the Virtual Receptionist category for 2020. Smith.ai was recognized specifically for its “Ability to Deliver,” for which it ranked best overall for Virtual Receptionists. This follows the top-10 ranking Smith.ai received for its AI Chatbot, which launched less than 12 months ago.



Using a combination of verified user reviews and expert analysis, Clutch assessed 30 of the market’s leading Virtual Receptionist services. Examining metrics such as market presence, user experience, and client assessments, Clutch graded each service in “Ability to Deliver,” a measurement of client outcomes, as well as “Industry Experience,” which factors in a company’s longevity and targeted focus.



Smith.ai was the only top-ranked service that had a recent entry to the market and provided website chat services in addition to virtual phone receptionists.



The second accolade came from Capterra, which gathers reviews and conducts research on software programs suited for business applications. Capterra examined more than 300 website chat services before picking its top 20 based on search volume and user reviews. Smith.ai was the only service in the top 20 to achieve a perfect score of outstanding 5-star reviews.



“We’re proud to be recognized as a leader in the virtual receptionist and website chat categories by such respected institutions as Clutch and Capterra. Their rigorous judging criteria and methods mirror the same rigor we bring to developing products and services that facilitate growth for small- and medium-sized businesses,” said Aaron Lee, co-founder and CEO of Smith.ai. “Thanks to a combination of state-of-the-art AI and an innovative remote staffing model, we’re seeing increased demand for virtual services staffed by remote professional receptionists. Clutch and Capterra help busy business owners cut through the noise - since we know not all call and chat answering services are alike - to quickly pinpoint the best-rated services they can use to run a responsive business amid the current COVID-19 crisis.”



In addition to answering their calls, chats, text messages, and Facebook messages on behalf of business owners, Smith.ai also takes on much of the workload to screen and schedule new-client appointments, follow-up with leads, and nurture existing client relationships with prompt, friendly communications, leading to rave reviews that speak not only to Smith.ai’s quality of services, but also its impact. One Clutch.co review from client Rick S. raved, “They’re just good at everything. The quality of their program, their training, their systems - all are impressive.” It’s not surprising that another client, Louis D., reports, “The ROI is astounding.” It comes down to getting far more achieved for businesses than simply taking a message.



“Now more than ever businesses need to look to outsourced services to capture and convert business leads through friendly, helpful, and fast responses, no matter the channel. New clients are more precious now than ever,” said Maddy Martin, Head of Growth and Education at Smith.ai. “Businesses have to be faster and leaner to outpace their competition, but interruptions kill work productivity. The only way to win new business consistently, without exhausting in-house staff, is to hire capable receptionists and put them on the front lines - on calls, chats, texts, and Facebook - 7 days a week. Smith.ai is the only service that covers all of your bases, and has the 5-star reviews from ranking sites like Clutch.co and Capterra to prove we’re more than capable.”



To find out how Smith.ai can help your business, visit https://smith.ai. Or to partner with Smith.ai as a reseller, visit https://smith.ai/partners.



About Smith.ai

Maddy Martin

650-727-6484



https://smith.ai



