The CBD Online Store can be reached at info@cbd-online-store.com or their site for more information. Laguna Hills, CA, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Continuing its commitment to building the largest and best online CBD store , the CBD Online Store signs with Pachamama CBD. The site launched in late 2018, but really began to expand in 2019. Today, there are over 10 CBD brands in the store with more to join in the future."We are pleased to have Pachamama CBD join the store," says Haz Alaeddin, founder of the CBD Online Store. “Their patent pending process of extracting CBD is innovative and impressive. Furthermore, their ability to mix ingredients to enhance the effects of CBD for specific purposes is a testament to their commitment to research and development.”Known for their R&D, Pachamama has an extraordinary line of CBD drops (tinctures) - each designed with a specific goal in mind. For example, ingredients such as Ylang Ylang, Kava Kava and Valerian (amongst others) are used and expertly mixed with high-quality cannabidiol to produce highly effective products.The CBD Online Store currently lists all of Pachamama’s product line: tinctures and topical balms, with a commitment to more as they are released.With so many brands active in the CBD industry, it can be hard for customers to choose products from a trustworthy source. With the CBD Online Store’s rigorous onboarding process, customers can buy CBD online with confidence from the best brands backed by 3rd party lab tests.As the economy begins to be rebuilt, the website believes that hemp and hemp-extracted products will begin to play a more important role. Not only for CBD products, but there are opportunities for hemp crops to aid in the production of paper, textiles, bio-plastics and bio-fuels. The hemp market is still in its infancy and is ripe with opportunity and growth.The CBD Online Store can be reached at info@cbd-online-store.com or their site for more information.