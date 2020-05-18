PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CBD Online Store

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from CBD Online Store: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

CBD Online Store Signs with Pachamama CBD


CBD Online Store signs with Pachamama CBD – an award-winning CBD brand in a class on its own.

CBD Online Store Signs with Pachamama CBD
Laguna Hills, CA, May 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Continuing its commitment to building the largest and best online CBD store, the CBD Online Store signs with Pachamama CBD. The site launched in late 2018, but really began to expand in 2019. Today, there are over 10 CBD brands in the store with more to join in the future.

"We are pleased to have Pachamama CBD join the store," says Haz Alaeddin, founder of the CBD Online Store. “Their patent pending process of extracting CBD is innovative and impressive. Furthermore, their ability to mix ingredients to enhance the effects of CBD for specific purposes is a testament to their commitment to research and development.”

Known for their R&D, Pachamama has an extraordinary line of CBD drops (tinctures) - each designed with a specific goal in mind. For example, ingredients such as Ylang Ylang, Kava Kava and Valerian (amongst others) are used and expertly mixed with high-quality cannabidiol to produce highly effective products.

The CBD Online Store currently lists all of Pachamama’s product line: tinctures and topical balms, with a commitment to more as they are released.

With so many brands active in the CBD industry, it can be hard for customers to choose products from a trustworthy source. With the CBD Online Store’s rigorous onboarding process, customers can buy CBD online with confidence from the best brands backed by 3rd party lab tests.

As the economy begins to be rebuilt, the website believes that hemp and hemp-extracted products will begin to play a more important role. Not only for CBD products, but there are opportunities for hemp crops to aid in the production of paper, textiles, bio-plastics and bio-fuels. The hemp market is still in its infancy and is ripe with opportunity and growth.

The CBD Online Store can be reached at info@cbd-online-store.com or their site for more information.
Contact Information
CBD Online Store
Haz Aladdin
213-973-9687
Contact
https://cbd-online-store.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CBD Online Store
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help