Glenelg Country School to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Graduation Car Parade

Founded in 1954, Glenelg Country School is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, college preparatory day school for students age 2 through grade 12. Located in Howard County, with bus transportation, the 90-acre campus boasts four academic buildings, a performing arts center, two gymnasiums, a turf field, observatory, outdoor classrooms, amphitheater, saline pool, campus pond, and more. Our balanced, holistic education philosophy and project-based learning programs incorporate multiple disciplines that help children grow into exceptional adults. Visit www.glenelg.org to learn more. Ellicott City, MD, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Glenelg Country School (GCS), a leading independent college preparatory school in Howard County, MD, will hold a unique, one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony. The ceremony will feature a decorated car parade to honor the graduating Class of 2020 and will stream live online. This unique event will take place on June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m.To kick-off the event, graduating seniors will receive custom-made “graduation boxes” containing their cap, gown, tassel, gifts, and other items usually given out during a week-long celebration of events. Students previously received recognition yard signs. After consulting with student leaders from the senior class, graduation boxes will also include a decorating starter kit so that families can decorate their car for the parade.Michaela McAleer, honor council co-president, notes that “being able to decorate our cars with GCS spirit for the car parade will really allow us to make this day special and unique to our class.”The outdoor parade, planned instead of an online virtual ceremony, will provide students with a memorable closing ceremony, while adhering to state and CDC pandemic guidelines, including social distancing parameters. "I expected graduation to happen online. When I learned about the parade, I was so excited! It shows me how much the school cares, and it's the perfect way to bring closure to an unconventional senior year," says Melissa Jacob, honor council co-president.The event, closed to the public and limited to one car per family, will be live-streamed on Glenelg Country School's Facebook page.About Glenelg Country SchoolFounded in 1954, Glenelg Country School is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, college preparatory day school for students age 2 through grade 12. Located in Howard County, with bus transportation, the 90-acre campus boasts four academic buildings, a performing arts center, two gymnasiums, a turf field, observatory, outdoor classrooms, amphitheater, saline pool, campus pond, and more. Our balanced, holistic education philosophy and project-based learning programs incorporate multiple disciplines that help children grow into exceptional adults. Visit www.glenelg.org to learn more. Contact Information Glenelg Country School

