One Model and Greenwich HR Create New Daily US Job Listings Website to Track COVID-19 Job Impacts and Recovery

One Model, the global leader in people and workforce analytics, has teamed up with Greenwich.HR, the next generation platform for real-time hiring and pay data, to deliver the most granular, daily view of the rapidly evolving US employment demand. This no-cost, publicly available site will also include insights from analysts, economists, and thought leaders and integrate weekly and monthly data from BLS and DOL.





View the new site here:



Daily visibility into job postings across geographies, industries, and job families will allow business leaders, economists, and policymakers to better monitor the impacts of the pandemic as they are unfolding.



“The impacts of the pandemic, and its ultimate recovery, are already playing out locally in very different ways,” says Cary Sparrow, CEO of Greenwich.HR. “Traditional sources of information just aren’t responsive to the pace of disruption. We want to offer a public resource that provides visibility in real-time, as impacts are happening, in a way that is both local and forward-looking.”



“Daily job listings trends will provide leaders with up-to-date, accessible data to track changes in the labor market,” says Nicholas Garbis, VP of People Analytics Strategy at One Model, Inc.



Job posting data is a critical economic signal that precedes actual hiring by 2-4 months. During this disruptive time, hiring outlook is also a signal for the timing and form of recovery. As businesses respond to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, their decisions will be evidenced in daily job postings.



Daily job postings data brings us as close as possible to viewing real-time business’ hiring decisions, a key indicator of their view of the overall state of the economy.



About One Model:

One Model delivers a comprehensive people analytics platform to business and HR leaders that integrates data from any HR technology solution with financial and operational data to deliver metrics, storyboard visuals, and advanced analytics through a proprietary AI and machine learning model builder. People data presents unique and complex challenges which the One Model platform simplifies to enable faster, better, evidence-based workforce decisions. Visit



About Greenwich HR:

Greenwich.HR brings an entirely new lens to seeing the labor market, allowing innovations and efficiencies that have never been possible.



Greenwich.HR provides the largest, fastest-growing, and most precise labor market data platform available. We track the hiring and pay behaviors of over 3 million organizations in real time. We provide daily intelligence on 70 percent of all new US jobs, and now we're expanding our coverage internationally. Learn more at



