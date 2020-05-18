SkyePoint Decisions Names Frank Sturek as Chief Executive for Growth

Press Releases SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

As Chief Executive for Growth, Sturek is leading strategic business development efforts and creating innovative offerings to expand SkyePoint Decisions’ presence in the Federal market. He assumes a key role at SkyePoint Decisions for capturing new prime and subcontract opportunities, leveraging existing customer relationships to increase organic growth, and leading marketing efforts to support stakeholder communication. Sturek is a key member of the Executive Team that is responsible for developing and executing company strategy.



Bo Kimbrough, Founder and CEO of SkyePoint Decisions, stated, “We are grateful to have Frank join our Executive Team as his experience will accelerate our momentum and engagement with our clients, partners, and employees. With Frank’s leadership and extensive expertise, I am confident that we have the Executive Team in place to lead SkyePoint Decisions in exceeding our clients’ expectations for 2020 and beyond.”



Sturek brings 30 years of experience working with the Federal Government, ten of which were delivering successful Business Development and Operations in Government Contracting. Most recently, Sturek was the Chief Growth Officer at Axiologic Solutions where he was responsible for growing the company’s corporate infrastructure and management capabilities and delivering new business growth. Prior to working at Axiologic, he was a Vice President of Business Development at Alion Science and Technology where he was responsible for operations and new business growth in Army and Marine Corps Training and Simulation, and Training Systems Modernization. Before Alion Science and Technology, he worked as a Business Development and Capture Manager for Engility Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation.



Additionally, Sturek’s experience includes 21 years of commissioned active service in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer. His assignments included two one-year combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and assignments in Germany, Fort Bragg, West Point, Fort Campbell, Fort Polk, and the Pentagon. Sturek has been recognized as a top performer throughout his military career with numerous awards and military skill badges including two Bronze Star Medals, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and the Ranger Tab.



Sturek is a graduate of the United States Military Academy where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He earned an M.S. in Engineering Management from the University of Central Florida. He also taught Systems Engineering at West Point as an Assistant Professor. In addition, he is a PMI certified Project Management Professional (PMP).



Dulles, VA, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions), a leader in Cybersecurity Solutions, Engineering, Information Technology Operations, and Applications Integration that specializes in serving Federal Government missions, announced today its appointment of Frank Sturek as the company's Chief Executive for Growth.

