Bleuet Introduces Bleumer Tumble Shorts for Tween and Teen Girls

“We want to provide undergarments for girls that support their busy, active lives, making them feel comfortable and confident no matter what activities they pursue. We’re delighted to expand our existing collection from first and everyday bras and camisoles to include under shorts for girls. Offering this extra layer under their clothes will lessen any worries over embarrassing moments at an age when girls start becoming more self-conscious,” said Elizabeth Rietz, CEO & Co-Founder of Bleuet.



The initial Bleumer Tumble Short collection will be available in navy, silver and lilac for $14. Bleuet is offering a wide range of sizes (ages 6 - 16 years) to fit young girls on up to teen girls. Sets of bras and camisoles paired with the Bleumer Tumble Shorts will be available later this spring. Additional colors will be added for summer and back-to-school.



Bleuet (pronounced Blue-A), which means cornflower in French, is a fun, playful brand that launched its first collection of bras and camisoles in the fall of 2019. All Bleuet apparel is made with minimal seams and soft performance fabric for itch-free comfort in a range of fun colors in age-appropriate designs.The company believes, “she needs Bleuet, not lingerie.



Like all of Bleuet’s apparel, the Bleumer Tumble Shorts are responsibly-made. The company believes in ethical apparel manufacturing by working with reputable factories in the United States and around the world. Bleuet strives to ensure that all of its manufacturing partners offer fair and sustainable wages, reasonable hours and safe working environments.



Bleuet products are now available online at BleuetGirl.com.



About Bleuet



Elizabeth Rietz

310-770-5115



bleuetgirl.com



