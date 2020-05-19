OBITX Sells 420Cloud Software for $1.9 Million

Press Releases OBITX, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

OBITX, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) a blockchain development and consulting company, announced that it has sold its 420Cloud Social Media Platform to First Bitcoin Capital, Corp., for $1.9 million.





Michael Hawkins, OBITX CEO states, “We are pleased to have found a good home for this software, where it will provide its new owner with the necessary tools to expand their current operations. This was the final step of our transition from an advertising and social media company that dabbled in blockchain, to a development and consulting firm in blockchain technologies. The sale of this asset will free the necessary resources in time and cost that will allow us to focus on blockchain software development and partnerships/consulting with other industry leaders.”



Jacksonville, FL, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 420Cloud Social Media Platform has been transferred to First Bitcoin Capital, Inc., (BITCF) in exchange for $500,000 in First Bitcoin (COIN:BIT) cryptocurrency tokens and a two-year secured convertible promissory note of $1,400,000.

Michael Hawkins

321-802-2474



www.obitx.com



