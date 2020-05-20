Actress Christina DeRosa Proves Mysterious Alongside Lily Collins in New Thriller Feature "INHERITANCE"

Press Releases Christina DeRosa Press Release Share Blog

bit.ly/ChristinaDeRosa-Inheritance Beverly Hills, CA, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Written by Mark Kennedy, the plot revolves around the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family who suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter Lauren (Collins) with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. The story unfolds when Lauren discovers an emaciated man, Morgan (Pegg), who claims to know all her family’s dirty secrets and sets off a chain of shocking revelations. DeRosa enters the storyline as Sofia Fiore, a pivotal character in the film with further details being kept under wraps.DeRosa was excited to help bring this thriller to the screen, adding, “The moment I first read the audition scene, I knew this was a role I felt close to. The script is so well written and the strength, honesty and vulnerability spoke to me.”Audiences will recognize DeRosa from several notable roles in film and television. She lit up the screen as Heather alongside Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn in Bad Moms, recurred as Nicole on ABC’s hit comedy Blackish, and starred as a series regular on the Pure Flix original comedy Mood Swings. This petite but curvy beauty has come a long way since first starting her career on-stage as a munchkin alongside Natalie Portman in The Wizard of Oz. A native New Yorker, DeRosa eventually made the move to Los Angeles to further her career, earning a BA from UCLA’s prestigious School of Theatre, Film and Television.In more recent years, DeRosa has pivoted her talents becoming a rising powerhouse producer. She successfully set her sights on bringing female-driven projects to the screen for Lifetime TV, including the fan-favorite, Campus Caller. She also recently teamed with Mary Lou Belli (2-time Emmy winner) and creator Elaine Loh (named International Screenwriters Association’s Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch) to produce the celebrated short form series, Doxxed. The project went on to win at the Catalyst Content Film Festival and Raindance Film Festival among others.Currently, DeRosa is producing the feature film trilogy, A Savannah Haunting, under her production banner D.I.G Entertainment in collaboration with Fort Argyle Films. She is also currently working on an animated feature film from writer/director Kevin Conran (Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow).An active member of the Television Academy, DeRosa won the Artists in Cinema Award at Universal through the Artists in Music Awards and the 2014 Rising Star Award through the 8th annual FAME awards. When not on-set, DeRosa is a true humanitarian, proudly bringing awareness to causes that matter to her, including serving as the chairwoman for the non-profit Face Forward.Christina DeRosa is represented by Kingvigor Inc. Management. Contact Information Spotlight PR

