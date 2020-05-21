Press Releases Reef Ball Foundation Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Reef Ball Foundation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Kenny Chesney Partners with The Reef Ball Foundation

Kenny Chesney and No Shoes Reefs partners with the Reef Ball Foundation to preserve, protect and restore the marine environment for the benefit of future generations.





Since its inception in 1993, Reef Ball has built nearly a half-million reef ball habitats. Reef balls are designed to last over 500 years, each one contributing up to 400 pounds of marine biomass to our world’s oceans every year. That’s about 200,000 pounds of marine life per Reef Ball over its life expectancy. Since about 30% of that is fish, crabs, oysters and other things humans need, it’s a win for the fish and a win for people too. With No Shoes Reef’s support, the potential is unlimited.



“Together and along with BCT/CCA we are planning No Shoes Reef habitat projects, but also ways to embrace Kenny’s No Shoes Nation community, so they can plan trips to meet and be hands on building these habitats,” says Todd Barber, Chairman of The Reef Ball Foundation.



“For years, Kenny Chesney has demonstrated, again and again, his commitment to the environment and to helping people in need, not only through his words and music, but through his personal and financial support of charities such as his Love for Love City Foundation. Knowing of his countless contributions and concern for the environment, the Reef Ball Foundation is proud of its new partnership with Kenny and No Shoes Reef. Music has a powerful capacity to bring people together in a common cause and to inspire us all to protect and preserve this amazing planet of ours and all the living things in it,” says Kathy Kirbo, Executive Director of The Reef Ball Foundation.



“Our oceans are in so many ways the reality of who we are,” says the songwriter from East Tennessee. “When you spend time on them, around them, or just live anywhere, really, and dream of them, they hold a place of calm and strength in your soul. Because our global environment is so interconnected, it’s critical for all us to do what we can and support keeping the oceans healthy.”



Kenny’s charitable work is far-reaching, and something he has opted to do quietly. His Love for Love City Foundation helped spearhead the rebuilding of St. John, following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. In addition to humanitarian aid and working with local teams to facilitate physical clean-up and rebuilding, he and his core staff worked to rescue and relocate 2,000+ displaced animals of St. Thomas and St. John to several no-kill shelters and loving families in the U.S.



About the Reef Ball Foundation

The Reef Ball Foundation is a U.S. based 501c non-profit with global reach that works to restore and preserve oceanic habitats with over 6,000 projects in over 70 countries and deployed over 1/2 million Reef Balls The Reef Ball Foundation's work includes designed reef, red mangrove plantings, oyster reef restoration, erosion control (often beach erosion), and expert collaboration on a variety of oceanic issues and educational projects in schools and our latest technology living shorelines and living seawalls.



About No Shoes Reefs: No Shoes Reefs, an ever changing group of brands, ocean conservationists, and people wanting to join Kenny helping make a difference, one Reef at a time. Athens, GA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Country superstar Kenny Chesney expands his “get it done” role by creating a partnership between Reef Ball Foundation and No Shoes Reefs to protect and create marine and aquatic habitat. Going beyond just supporting conservation, the partnership will expand Kenny's reach into active hands-on construction, educational and deployment activities to potentially build reefs with throughout the US and in 70 Countries, as well as aligning with reef programs already established in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania South Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.Since its inception in 1993, Reef Ball has built nearly a half-million reef ball habitats. Reef balls are designed to last over 500 years, each one contributing up to 400 pounds of marine biomass to our world’s oceans every year. That’s about 200,000 pounds of marine life per Reef Ball over its life expectancy. Since about 30% of that is fish, crabs, oysters and other things humans need, it’s a win for the fish and a win for people too. With No Shoes Reef’s support, the potential is unlimited.“Together and along with BCT/CCA we are planning No Shoes Reef habitat projects, but also ways to embrace Kenny’s No Shoes Nation community, so they can plan trips to meet and be hands on building these habitats,” says Todd Barber, Chairman of The Reef Ball Foundation.“For years, Kenny Chesney has demonstrated, again and again, his commitment to the environment and to helping people in need, not only through his words and music, but through his personal and financial support of charities such as his Love for Love City Foundation. Knowing of his countless contributions and concern for the environment, the Reef Ball Foundation is proud of its new partnership with Kenny and No Shoes Reef. Music has a powerful capacity to bring people together in a common cause and to inspire us all to protect and preserve this amazing planet of ours and all the living things in it,” says Kathy Kirbo, Executive Director of The Reef Ball Foundation.“Our oceans are in so many ways the reality of who we are,” says the songwriter from East Tennessee. “When you spend time on them, around them, or just live anywhere, really, and dream of them, they hold a place of calm and strength in your soul. Because our global environment is so interconnected, it’s critical for all us to do what we can and support keeping the oceans healthy.”Kenny’s charitable work is far-reaching, and something he has opted to do quietly. His Love for Love City Foundation helped spearhead the rebuilding of St. John, following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. In addition to humanitarian aid and working with local teams to facilitate physical clean-up and rebuilding, he and his core staff worked to rescue and relocate 2,000+ displaced animals of St. Thomas and St. John to several no-kill shelters and loving families in the U.S.About the Reef Ball FoundationThe Reef Ball Foundation is a U.S. based 501c non-profit with global reach that works to restore and preserve oceanic habitats with over 6,000 projects in over 70 countries and deployed over 1/2 million Reef Balls The Reef Ball Foundation's work includes designed reef, red mangrove plantings, oyster reef restoration, erosion control (often beach erosion), and expert collaboration on a variety of oceanic issues and educational projects in schools and our latest technology living shorelines and living seawalls. www.reefballfoundation.org About No Shoes Reefs: No Shoes Reefs, an ever changing group of brands, ocean conservationists, and people wanting to join Kenny helping make a difference, one Reef at a time. www.noshoesreefs.org Contact Information Reef Ball Foundation

Katherine Kirbo

706-714-4399



www.reefballfoundation.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Reef Ball Foundation