Manceppo Enables B2Bs to Integrate Marketing Technology at Zero Cost

The launch today includes an integration of WordPress and Mailchimp, the scalable set-up of the platform allows Manceppo to add new integrations continuously. The team now works on finalizing the integration with Google Analytics, Pipedrive and LinkedIn. These tools will be added this summer. Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, the free Manceppo plugin was released on WordPress.org enabling smaller B2Bs to truly integrate marketing tools like WordPress and MailChimp.B2B marketers benefit from an abundance of great and easy-to-use marketing tools like WordPress, MailChimp, Google Analytics, Pipedrive and LinkedIn. Chiefmartec.com now counts a staggering 8,000 tools marketers can use. Many of them are very accessible and cost next to nothing. But when you have all those great tools working for you, how do integrate them? How do you make sure you keep a unified view on leads and map communication to the buyer journey? Manceppo enables small businesses to integrate multiple marketing tools and build a unified lead profile. This structured data is then made available to other marketing systems and can trigger events. "For example, a visitor who downloads a specific e-book on your website can be nurtured using a Mailchimp workflow and his or her demographics and behavior can be tracked using our lead scoring functionality," Bob Oord CEO and co-founder of Manceppo explains.This Manceppo approach differs from integration of tools on a standalone basis, as this often results in a fragmented view on lead profiles, content ending up in multiple data stores and ultimately poor interaction with potential interested prospects. The company also takes a different approach than Marketing Automation. These solutions typically allow you to execute, manage and automate marketing tasks and processes with a suite of functionalities in one solution. Which can be quite expensive and complex for smaller companies that already happily use WordPress and Mailchimp.Interested companies can create a free account and start building campaigns themselves or work together with one of the partner agencies. With its launch, Manceppo also announces a partnership with RIFF Digital Marketing, one of the leading marketing agencies in The Netherlands. Every Manceppo account offers the same foundation which is free for the first 250 profiles. You only start paying for usage as you grow your lead funnel or add more tools.The launch today includes an integration of WordPress and Mailchimp, the scalable set-up of the platform allows Manceppo to add new integrations continuously. The team now works on finalizing the integration with Google Analytics, Pipedrive and LinkedIn. These tools will be added this summer.