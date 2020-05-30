Metro Safety’s First Aid Courses Help Save Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak as Healthcare Workers Are Pressed for Time & Resources

Press Releases Metro Safety Training Press Release Share Blog

Extreme cases of COVID and other serious illnesses need to be attended to first by doctors and emergency responders, which is why medical services are suffering from delays in treating non-urgent issues. Moreover, people are refusing to go into hospitals or clinics in the first place, which exacerbates the issue and causes further damage.



With proper first aid knowledge, people can assess their own or their family members' injuries or illnesses and make prompt decisions about the best thing to do. Many people tend to rush to an ER, even when there's no need, but a trained first aid administrator can assess whether a simple visit to the GP can suffice.



Metro Safety Training offers two



One of their representatives said, "By adding safety measures, such as proper sanitization, mandatory masks and proper distancing, we’re trying to remain functional so that we can give people the knowledge they need. This crisis has shown us how essential basic medical knowledge is for everyone. Our partnership with the Red Cross has given us extra insight into how we can contain the transmission, and we're now applying that knowledge to the way we run our daily operations."



Metro Safety Training will continue to monitor the situation as it changes in Canada and British Columbia to update its policies based on the most recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.



About Metro Safety Training

Metro Safety Training provides CPR/AED courses and workplace safety for first aid training in British Columbia.



Contact Information

Mailing Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada.

Telephone: 604-521-4227

Jordan Fleischauer

604-521-4227



https://metrosafety.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metrosafetytraining/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metrosafetyca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metrosafetytraining/



