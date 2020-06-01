NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Jim Rembach to Talk About Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

First Contact podcast released the fifth episode with a special guest, Jim Rembach, a well-known leader who helped shape the Contact Center industry by founding Call Center Coach and host of Fast Leader Podcast. He is also certified in Emotional Intelligence and is an Empathy Mapping Expert. For their fifth podcast, Jim joined Christian Montes in a discussion about how to rise from the ashes of despair, after experiencing a challenging journey in the Contact Center industry.





Christian Montes and Jim Rembach have also discussed about what makes the call center job the dream job, and how overwhelming from the managers can lead to people leaving and never looking back.



“This whole multitasking myth is just a bunch of BS. No, you can’t do five things at one time. You can’t focus on five metrics at one time. You got one shot. What’s your best?” said Jim.



Lots of learnings and good advice, from the one who’ve seen it all, and still was able to make it happen.



Listen to the full episode here: https://nobelbiz.com/jim-rembach-emotionally-intelligent-leader/



Are you an industry insider set on moving the contact center ecosystem forward? Want to be a guest on a future episode? If yes is the answer or you know someone who'd fit right in, email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com



First Contact: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.



