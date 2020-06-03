PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Reina Productions

New Indie Romantic Drama "B**** Lover" Has Dropped 1st Trailer June 2


Reina Productions has debuted it's 1st trailer for the new movie “B**** Lover” to online outlets on June 2, 2020.

New Indie Romantic Drama
Newark, NJ, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new film co-stars “A Bronx Tale,” “Belly,” “Just Cause” actress Taral Hick and may or may not do theatrical tour.

Sofia Salgado, Stan J. Adams, Shayna Darice, Owen Hu and Javon Wallace round out the cast, produce by Struggle E. Stylez and Vaughn Christion and is written & directed by Christion.

The synopsis reads: In a bid to strike out on his own, a veteran game developer who is building his new title enlists the aid of his college age daughter's roommate who is a top competitive player and is more than a little attracted to him.

The film was slated for a theatrical premiere but due to the COVID-19 closures
it looks more and more like a summer VOD release.
Vaughn Christion
973-348-9016
Contact

