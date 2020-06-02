NABCEP Credential Approved by Veterans Administration for GI Bill Reimbursement

Press Releases North American Board of Certified Energy... Press Release Share Blog

This work was completed as part of the Solar Ready Vets Network, a US Department of Energy -funded workforce development initiative. For more information about our efforts to advance solar training and career pathways for veterans, please visit AmericanSolarWorkforce.org. Clifton Park, NY, June 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) is proud to announce that the NABCEP Photovoltaic Associate (PVA) Program was recently approved by the US Department of Veteran Affairs to receive benefits under the GI Bill. Due to this momentous federal approval, veterans and military personnel transitioning to the civilian workforce can now apply for reimbursement of exam fees for the NABCEP PVA exam. The PVA, PV Installation Professional, and Solar Heating Installer Board Certifications are currently eligible for reimbursement through the GI Bill.The NABCEP PV Associate Program is intended for individuals working or seeking employment in the renewable energy industry, including students in renewable energy programs, workers at an early stage in their renewable energy career, experienced professionals new to the renewable energy field, or those in renewable energy jobs for which there is no professional certification. Obtaining this credential is most often the first step toward a NABCEP Board Certification or added recognition in a field with many career paths to pursue."In these challenging times, NABCEP is here to offer veterans and transitioning military personnel a path towards a new, rewarding job in the solar industry," said NABCEP's President & CEO, Shawn O'Brien. "Veterans can play a crucial role in delivering renewable energy to millions of Americans in a field with tremendous ingenuity and sustainability. We expect the solar industry to quickly recover from the recent economic downturn and continue its strong growth, with veterans helping to lead the nation toward a clean energy transition."All of NABCEP's Board Certifications in PV were also approved by the New York State Department of Veteran Services and are awaiting federal approval from the VA.If you are a veteran or transitioning military personnel and looking to start or expand your career in the solar industry, you can find out more about how the GI Bill can pay for your NABCEP exam fees at www.nabcep.org/veterans About NABCEP:The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) is the most respected, well-established, and widely recognized certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers Associate-level knowledge assessment, professional certification, and company accreditation programs to renewable energy professionals around the globe. NABCEP's mission is to develop and implement quality credentialing and certification programs for practitioners by supporting and working closely with professionals and stakeholders in the renewable energy and energy efficiency industries.This work was completed as part of the Solar Ready Vets Network, a US Department of Energy -funded workforce development initiative. For more information about our efforts to advance solar training and career pathways for veterans, please visit AmericanSolarWorkforce.org. Contact Information NABCEP

Dan Pickel

518-631-2751



www.nabcep.org



