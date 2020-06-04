MAS Advisors, LLC Acquires Insurance Agency, Synergy Life Brokerage Group

MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami based investment advisory firm, through its Principal and Managing Member, Ricardo R. Calderon, has acquired Synergy Life Brokerage Group, LLC. Its founder, Robert Stuchiner, will continue to provide his guidance and expertise as the agency continues to grow.





“I am thrilled to be handing off the reigns to a firm like MAS Advisors. I know Ricardo Calderon to be a person of high integrity, with deep experience in managing and nurturing the growth of global financial services business. I am confident that MAS Advisors will expand and grow the value proposition to our agents through enhanced service capacity, investment in technology and insurance-based tax efficient investment strategies that were previously unavailable,” said Mr. Stuchiner.



Mr. Calderon added, "Life insurance is a key component of comprehensive financial planning as well as an unparalleled tool for tax-efficient investing, and we look forward to building on the industry-leading reputation that Robert has achieved for Synergy to open new markets and leverage growth."



MAS has assets under management in excess of $640 million.



Contact: Robert Becerra

rbecerra@masadvisorsllc.com

(786) 364-3107 Miami, FL, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MAS Advisors, LLC , a Miami based investment advisory firm, through its Principal and Managing Member, Ricardo R. Calderon, has announced the acquisition of the business and operations of New York-based Synergy Life Brokerage Group, LLC. (Synergy). Synergy is consistently ranked amongst the top 10 member firms of Insurance Designers of America, one of the nation’s largest insurance marketing organizations. Its founder, Robert Stuchiner, a recognized industry authority and thought leader, will continue to provide his guidance and expertise as the agency builds on its more than 650 advisor strong organization. Day to day operations will be led by Synergy’s Executive Management Team, headed by Robert Becerra, Director of New Business for MAS Advisors, and will include Stephanie Alper-Lisi, who was named President of the Agency, and Jeff Patterson who was named Executive Vice President.“I am thrilled to be handing off the reigns to a firm like MAS Advisors. I know Ricardo Calderon to be a person of high integrity, with deep experience in managing and nurturing the growth of global financial services business. I am confident that MAS Advisors will expand and grow the value proposition to our agents through enhanced service capacity, investment in technology and insurance-based tax efficient investment strategies that were previously unavailable,” said Mr. Stuchiner.Mr. Calderon added, "Life insurance is a key component of comprehensive financial planning as well as an unparalleled tool for tax-efficient investing, and we look forward to building on the industry-leading reputation that Robert has achieved for Synergy to open new markets and leverage growth."MAS has assets under management in excess of $640 million.Contact: Robert Becerrarbecerra@masadvisorsllc.com(786) 364-3107