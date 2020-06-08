Equity Markets Have Dried Up? Think Again Say Local Philadelphia Developers Mike Tester and Rickey Biddle

Local Philadelphia Developers Rickey Biddle and Mike Tester invest Equity for South Kensington Project in the Middle of Pandemic.





Rickey Biddle and Mike Tester of R+M Development Company provided over half a million dollars in equity for a 20 unit apartment project dubbed “The Cecil” located in the South Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA.



The equity transaction closed on June 5, 2020. The equity raise was negotiated and procured by Jared Cobert of



South Kensington is a neighborhood with a rich history and an amalgamation of cultures that has attracted a wide array of developers recently. The Cecil project a fully-approved and shovel ready project with a zoning permit in hand. It also so happens to be located in one of Philadelphia’s designated Qualified Opportunity Zones, as an added benefit.



“Raising ground-up equity is always a difficult and delicate process. For a private investor to deploy funds into an opportunistic investment like real estate development without any recourse means having supreme confidence in the project. We are proud to have found a project of such quality that attracted a significant equity investment from a qualified and proven operator,” said Jared Cobert of Diligence Capital Advisors.



