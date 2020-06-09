Yakov Belousov Promoted to Senior Vice Presidet, Operations

Press Releases Pegasus Residential Press Release Share Blog

Yakov Belousov was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations of Pegasus Residential.





"I would like to extend my congratulations to Yakov Belousov on his promotion to Senior Vice President, Operations. Yakov has been with Pegasus since 2009 and has held many roles, beginning with Community Manager on one of the very first management contracts in Raleigh, NC.



"He has helped this company grow with his knowledge of the markets, his ability to interact successfully with many different types of clients and his humbleness in understanding his role as a leader with his teams. He has taken a true leadership role in managing the new processes we have rolled out during the last 6 weeks of COVID-19," said Debbie Conley, COO and Principal of Pegasus Residential.



About Pegasus Residential

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Their footprint spans more than 40 metro markets, and nationally they oversee the management of more than 25,000 units. In addition to daily operations, Pegasus provides expertise to their clients for acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, they also serve as consultants in building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. For more information, visit www.pegasusresidential.com. Contact Information Pegasus Residential

Bevan White

678-347-2802



www.pegasusresidential.com



