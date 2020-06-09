Press Releases Perry Music Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Perry Music Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Jess Wall Signs with GMoore Talent, Debuts at Austin City Saloon in Corbin, KY June 13, 2020. After Cutting Her Debut EP in Nashville.





Wall, 21, from Douglasville, GA caught lightning in a bottle with a viral video of her singing the classic Celine Dion song, “My Heart Will Go On” from the blockbuster movie, "Titanic." Moore stumbled on the video of Jess singing and she is thankful that George was one of her 19 million viewers.



Moore knew that he was witnessing raw talent that needed to be heard.



“It was less than a minute into the video when I knew I was listening to something special,” Moore said as he knew he needed to contact Wall about signing with GMoore Talent.



After several conversations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore made his way to Douglasville in his RV to meet with Wall and have her sign on with his agency. The two immediately began working on Wall’s journey.



Moore reached out to Bryan Wayne Perry of Perry Music Group and the trio quickly decided on Wall’s first two singles.



The two songs that were selected from the Wayne Perry Zomba / BMG / Universal Music Publishing Group catalogs, by both Bryan Wayne Perry and Jess Wall, have never been recorded other than the demo that Jess heard. She decided right then and there she wanted to cut them. After she heard them Jess said, "I have a connection to both it seems, making it easy to attach the emotion and energy needed to deliver a successful recording."



“Jess will be going into Ken Royster Productions/Direct Image Studios on June 11 to record her debut EP with mega platinum hit music producer Ken Royster,” Perry said. “She will be recording 'I Think I Think I Am' and 'A Part of Me' written by my father, Wayne Perry.”



“Ken Royster is a renowned, multi-platinum music producer with number one hit songs and billions of streams under his belt,” Perry said. “Ken and his hand selected stable of multi-platinum selling hit maker union scale studio musicians, will and have shocked and awed the country music fans around the globe, with their ability to bring magic to any project.”



“This is exciting,” says Perry. “We are doing what our family has done for years. Aligning a great song, with an A-Team to create amazing music with super talented people. The results do not lie. The fans have proved that for decades.”



Some of the artists that Wayne Perry has had multi-platinum number one hits with are Holly Dunn, Lorrie Morgan, Joe Diffie, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, and five number ones by The Back-Street Boys.



Perry Music Group is more than just a publishing company, it is also a music distribution powerhouse as an imprint of The Orchard. Perry Music group offers labels and artists with the services that are specific to the entertainment industry, so they achieve the results they are after.



An additional moving part to the success of an artist is branding, says Perry, who also owns and operates https://algorithmuniverse.com/ which is a full blown advertisement agency with their own proprietary-infused marketing software designed to drive organic and direct traffic to any URL up to 1.5 million organic and direct hits a month.



Being at the forefront of technology and with all of the tools in the toolbox to create, distribute, and market the Jess Wall Brand to the world within our own camp, Perry believes Jess Wall will soon be as successful as the fans want her to be. Her fans have already proven they love her, and you will as well.



Jess Wall will make her debut performance at the Austin City Saloon in Corbin, KY, June 13.



For more information about Jess Wall, please contact George Moore at GMoore Talent by email at bwp@algorithmuniverse.com. Nashville, TN, June 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Viral videos are popular for a multitude of reasons. Some are funny, some are beautiful, and some showcase unassuming folks that do not realize their gifts. The latter category compelled George Moore, president of GMoore Talent to reach out to Jess Wall.Wall, 21, from Douglasville, GA caught lightning in a bottle with a viral video of her singing the classic Celine Dion song, “My Heart Will Go On” from the blockbuster movie, "Titanic." Moore stumbled on the video of Jess singing and she is thankful that George was one of her 19 million viewers.Moore knew that he was witnessing raw talent that needed to be heard.“It was less than a minute into the video when I knew I was listening to something special,” Moore said as he knew he needed to contact Wall about signing with GMoore Talent.After several conversations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore made his way to Douglasville in his RV to meet with Wall and have her sign on with his agency. The two immediately began working on Wall’s journey.Moore reached out to Bryan Wayne Perry of Perry Music Group and the trio quickly decided on Wall’s first two singles.The two songs that were selected from the Wayne Perry Zomba / BMG / Universal Music Publishing Group catalogs, by both Bryan Wayne Perry and Jess Wall, have never been recorded other than the demo that Jess heard. She decided right then and there she wanted to cut them. After she heard them Jess said, "I have a connection to both it seems, making it easy to attach the emotion and energy needed to deliver a successful recording."“Jess will be going into Ken Royster Productions/Direct Image Studios on June 11 to record her debut EP with mega platinum hit music producer Ken Royster,” Perry said. “She will be recording 'I Think I Think I Am' and 'A Part of Me' written by my father, Wayne Perry.”“Ken Royster is a renowned, multi-platinum music producer with number one hit songs and billions of streams under his belt,” Perry said. “Ken and his hand selected stable of multi-platinum selling hit maker union scale studio musicians, will and have shocked and awed the country music fans around the globe, with their ability to bring magic to any project.”“This is exciting,” says Perry. “We are doing what our family has done for years. Aligning a great song, with an A-Team to create amazing music with super talented people. The results do not lie. The fans have proved that for decades.”Some of the artists that Wayne Perry has had multi-platinum number one hits with are Holly Dunn, Lorrie Morgan, Joe Diffie, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, and five number ones by The Back-Street Boys.Perry Music Group is more than just a publishing company, it is also a music distribution powerhouse as an imprint of The Orchard. Perry Music group offers labels and artists with the services that are specific to the entertainment industry, so they achieve the results they are after.An additional moving part to the success of an artist is branding, says Perry, who also owns and operates https://algorithmuniverse.com/ which is a full blown advertisement agency with their own proprietary-infused marketing software designed to drive organic and direct traffic to any URL up to 1.5 million organic and direct hits a month.Being at the forefront of technology and with all of the tools in the toolbox to create, distribute, and market the Jess Wall Brand to the world within our own camp, Perry believes Jess Wall will soon be as successful as the fans want her to be. Her fans have already proven they love her, and you will as well.Jess Wall will make her debut performance at the Austin City Saloon in Corbin, KY, June 13.For more information about Jess Wall, please contact George Moore at GMoore Talent by email at bwp@algorithmuniverse.com. Contact Information Algorithm Universe

Bryan Wayne Perry

615-419-1762



https://algorithmuniverse.com/

Attached Files

Press Release Header Image Logo Filename: ScreenShot2020-06-08at35934PM.png

Press Release Jess Wall Logo with Austin City Graphics Filename: 101630581_2850642108381609_17.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Perry Music Group