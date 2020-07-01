Newton Dental Office Sponsors a Day of Free Dental Care for the Needy

Press Releases Newton Dentistry Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Yoon Ji Jang, DDS (Dr. Jang) is a General Dentist at Newton Dentistry. Dr. Jang majored in Biology from the University of Washington in Seattle. She received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of Michigan Dental School. As Dr. Jang has been treating patients of all ages, she understands different needs for each patient. She is a member of American Dental Association (ADA) and Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS). West Newton, MA, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Newton Dentistry will host Dentistry With A Heart to benefit needy community members on Saturday, July 11. The practice will offer free dental exams, cleanings, extractions and fillings. Patients seeking treatment must be unemployed and over the age of 18 years old. Patients are asked to bring state issued I.D., a current list of medications, and health history. Appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. For more information, visit us at www.newtondentistryma.com Dr. Yoon Ji Jang DDS, Newton Dentist, has done this in the past and feels it is good to give back to the local community. “It is important to donate our time and expertise to those folks around us in need of dental care. Part of our office mission is to give back to those in the community who are underserved, as many of these patients would have otherwise gone without dental care,” said Dr. Jang. She adds, “Obviously, we couldn’t have accomplished this without the help of our dental staff who have partnered with us in volunteering their time. It is a great to see our team come together for this cause.” The dentist, hygienists, and dental assistants will also be donating their time and resources in order to provide free dental care to as many people as possible. The event will be held at Newton Dentistry’s office located in West Newton.About Newton DentistryNewton Dentistry has been serving patients in Newton, Waltham, Weston, Waban, Auburndale and other surrounding areas. The multi-specialty dental office offers patients such services as bridges, crowns, mouthguards, teeth extractions, bonding, TMJ, root canal therapy, Invisalign , and dental implants. Newton Dentistry takes Care Credit financing options for patients needing affordable dental options.Dr. Yoon Ji Jang, DDSDr. Yoon Ji Jang, DDS (Dr. Jang) is a General Dentist at Newton Dentistry. Dr. Jang majored in Biology from the University of Washington in Seattle. She received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of Michigan Dental School. As Dr. Jang has been treating patients of all ages, she understands different needs for each patient. She is a member of American Dental Association (ADA) and Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS). Contact Information Newton Dentistry

