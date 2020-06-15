Aditanium Capital Corp. Launches a Secure Investor Relations Dashboard

Press Releases Aditanium Capital Corp. Press Release Share Blog

Aditanium Capital Corp. is located in Abbotsford, B.C. However, the fund is actively searching for properties that match their acquisition strategy across the Province of British Columbia. Aditanium encourages investors to consume the content and data as the fund explores emerging markets. Seattle, WA, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Aditanium.com, a Chilliwack - Abbotsford based company, is connecting investors with real estate investment fund managers, executives, financial experts and industry professionals. The dashboard was created to target and engage with new investors / shareholders through one common dashboard.Shane Toews, President of Aditanium Capital Corp. commented, "Welcome to the Digital Age of Investor Relations. We're very excited to merge technology with one of the oldest businesses in our society, Real Estate investing."To briefly review the highlights of the investor dashboard, Aditanium Capital Corp. encourages the public to join for a free account. The secure Investor Dashboard is a tool many find helpful. It's easy to get to your Aditanium dashboard, it can be accessed by clicking "Join Now" and answering a few questions. When the process has completed, you will have access to Aditanium's publicly available live offerings.The Dashboard allows shareholders and potential investors to review previous acquisitions statistics, live offerings, frequently asked questions and PDF relevant documents. The dashboard provides a much needed addition to the investor relations strategy. The solution puts the power back in the corner of investors who require a high level of due diligence. The dashboard also facilitates an online on-boarding process with DocuSign's 3rd party integration. The website is hosted on a sub-domain of Aditanium.com, called https://my.aditanium.com/.About Aditanium.com Aditanium Capital Corp. is located in Abbotsford, B.C. However, the fund is actively searching for properties that match their acquisition strategy across the Province of British Columbia. Aditanium encourages investors to consume the content and data as the fund explores emerging markets. Contact Information Aditanium Capital Corp.

Shane Toews

778-939-6535



https://aditanium.com/



