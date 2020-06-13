PulteGroup Gives Atlanta Homebuyers a Jump on Summer with 10-Day Sales Event

Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release Share Blog

“Anyone who is considering a move in Metro Atlanta and is familiar with the quality of our brands will want to act quickly in order to take advantage of these spectacular special promotions,” said Pablo Rivas, VP of Sales for PulteGroup’s Atlanta Division. “Our Sales Centers and Model Homes are open, and we offer in-person appointments to help buyers narrow down their selections in our communities. For those who prefer an online experience, we provide 3D tours of most home designs, as well as interactive floor plans and real-time site maps so they can select a homesite or a quick-move-in home. We’ve taken steps in recent months to make the virtual homebuying process seamless while still extending that same great level of service for which our brands are so well-known through our internet New Home Specialists.”



The PulteGroup 10-Day Summer Sales Event encompasses 24 Pulte Homes communities, 5 Del Webb active adult communities, 10 John Wieland Homes communities and 3 Centex communities throughout Metro Atlanta. Included among them are:



Parkside at Mason Mill by Pulte Homes – featuring intown luxury townhomes and single-family homes in desirable Decatur with resort-inspired amenities and lifestyle director



River Green by Pulte Homes – only one opportunity remains to live in this distinctive, sprawling Canton community that showcases completed amenities that are unparalleled for new construction



Del Webb at Lake Oconee – representing the only Del Webb community in the nation to offer direct lake access along with nine home designs and a wealth of amenities that are ideal for the active adult lifestyle



Everton at Wilksmoor - Parkside by John Wieland Homes – boasting superbly crafted two- and three-story luxury homes, an amenity-rich lifestyle and golf cart paths in an expansive Peachtree City master-planned community



Haverhill Farms by Centex – representing one of the newest additions to Bethlehem with sidewalk-lined streetscapes, innovatively planned homes and access to excellent Gwinnett County schools



To view all available homes, visit Pulte Homes at www.pulte.com, Del Webb at www.delwebb.com, John Wieland Homes at www.jwhomes.com and Centex at www.centex.com. To schedule a one-on-one private in-person appointment or virtual tour, prospective home buyers are encouraged to call 404-777-0267.



Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



